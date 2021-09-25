Looking Ahead: Penn State football turns attention to Indiana

James Franklin didn’t see what he wanted to see in practice ahead of Penn State’s matchup against Villanova on Saturday. “I feel like our guys were enjoying people patting them on the back,” the Nittany Lions coach said, referring to the accolades that poured in after last week’s victory over Auburn. “We talked about it all week long, and I don’t know if we had the same edge that we had the previous three weeks.”

Penn State Nittany Lions football hosts Indiana after the Hoosiers bested PSU last season.

Regaining that edge shouldn’t be a problem this coming week. The Lions have been looking forward to their upcoming home game against Indiana ever since the Hoosiers sent their 2020 season spinning wildly off-course with a controversial overtime victory on opening day. Is Penn State ready for what will be its second prime-time showcase in a three-week span? The Nittany Lions’ performance against Villanova offered mixed signals. Their 38-17 victory over the Wildcats wasn’t exactly workmanlike – senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw for a career-high 401 yards, and three of his four touchdown passes were longer than 50 yards – but it wasn’t entirely reassuring, either. Penn State’s biggest concern in coming out of its first three games – an ineffective rushing attack – continued to be a concern against Villanova. The Lions struggled nearly as badly against an FCS opponent as they did a week earlier vs. Auburn, totaling 80 yards on 34 carries for an average of 2.4 yards per carry. “Obviously, we’ve got to get the running game going,” Franklin said. “That’s going to be something we’re going to have to continue to emphasize and get better in that area.” The Hoosiers went into their game against Western Kentucky on Saturday night ranked seventh in the Big Ten against the run (110.7 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (294.3 ypg). In their only conference game so far, they were effective on defense, holding Iowa to 303 total yards on opening day. The Hawkeyes won that game handily, 34-6, but their comfortable margin of victory was largely due to a pair of defensive scores; Indiana’s defense surrendered only two touchdowns. Given those results, it’s not hard to imagine the Lions having to rely yet again on Clifford’s arm to keep the offense moving next Saturday night. And as Franklin noted, it would be foolish for PSU to underutilize its increasingly diverse passing attack. “It’s not like we’re going to come in next week and rush for 400 yards,” he said. “We just have to get better and emphasize it and continue to work it in.”