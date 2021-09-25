Looking Ahead: Penn State football turns attention to Indiana
James Franklin didn’t see what he wanted to see in practice ahead of Penn State’s matchup against Villanova on Saturday.
“I feel like our guys were enjoying people patting them on the back,” the Nittany Lions coach said, referring to the accolades that poured in after last week’s victory over Auburn. “We talked about it all week long, and I don’t know if we had the same edge that we had the previous three weeks.”
Regaining that edge shouldn’t be a problem this coming week. The Lions have been looking forward to their upcoming home game against Indiana ever since the Hoosiers sent their 2020 season spinning wildly off-course with a controversial overtime victory on opening day.
Is Penn State ready for what will be its second prime-time showcase in a three-week span? The Nittany Lions’ performance against Villanova offered mixed signals. Their 38-17 victory over the Wildcats wasn’t exactly workmanlike – senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw for a career-high 401 yards, and three of his four touchdown passes were longer than 50 yards – but it wasn’t entirely reassuring, either.
Penn State’s biggest concern in coming out of its first three games – an ineffective rushing attack – continued to be a concern against Villanova. The Lions struggled nearly as badly against an FCS opponent as they did a week earlier vs. Auburn, totaling 80 yards on 34 carries for an average of 2.4 yards per carry.
“Obviously, we’ve got to get the running game going,” Franklin said. “That’s going to be something we’re going to have to continue to emphasize and get better in that area.”
The Hoosiers went into their game against Western Kentucky on Saturday night ranked seventh in the Big Ten against the run (110.7 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (294.3 ypg). In their only conference game so far, they were effective on defense, holding Iowa to 303 total yards on opening day. The Hawkeyes won that game handily, 34-6, but their comfortable margin of victory was largely due to a pair of defensive scores; Indiana’s defense surrendered only two touchdowns.
Given those results, it’s not hard to imagine the Lions having to rely yet again on Clifford’s arm to keep the offense moving next Saturday night. And as Franklin noted, it would be foolish for PSU to underutilize its increasingly diverse passing attack.
“It’s not like we’re going to come in next week and rush for 400 yards,” he said. “We just have to get better and emphasize it and continue to work it in.”
While the Hoosiers have been mostly solid on defense, their offense has been surprisingly lackluster. Through three games, they were averaging just 315.7 yards of total offense to rank 13th in the conference.
One of Indiana’s biggest problems so far has been an uncharacteristic penchant for turnovers. Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw two pick-sixes in the loss at Iowa, and he had a late interception that scuttled the Hoosiers’ comeback attempt last week in a 38-24 loss to Cincinnati. The veteran starter went into the Western Kentucky game with six interceptions on the season and just four touchdown passes.
A big part of Indiana’s rise last season was its plus-eight turnover margin, which included a remarkable 17 interceptions by the defense in just eight games. Success in this area doesn’t necessarily carry over from season to season, though. And sure enough, through their first three games this year, the Hoosiers were at minus-three.
Penn State has been much better this year on both sides of the turnover equation, although the Villanova game was not its finest moment. Junior cornerback Johnny Dixon dropped would likely have been a pick-six against the Wildcats in the second quarter, and the Lions barely avoided giving up a long scoop-and-score touchdown in the final minute when a Tank Smith fumble was overturned on replay.
Still, Penn State sports a plus-five turnover margin heading into the resumption of its Big Ten season next Saturday. Clifford has thrown eight touchdown passes and just two interceptions to date, and the pick he threw against Villanova came on a perfectly thrown pass that was juggled into the arms of defensive back Kshawn Schulters.
For all its success through the air in recent weeks, Franklin clearly had mixed feelings about his team’s performance against Villanova and is eager to see progress in the areas in which Penn State has struggled so far, its 4-0 record notwithstanding.
“There are things we’ve got to get fixed, and get fixed quick,” he said. “We have a really good football team coming in this week, and we’ve got to find a way to get better in the areas where we’re weak right now, and that’s on offense, defense and special teams. … We’ve got to find a way to improve in these areas, because we can’t be so one-dimensional.”
