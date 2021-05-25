Long awaited, Clifford family connection nearing a reality at Penn State

None of Sean Clifford’s 4,004 passing yards or 30 touchdowns at St. Xavier were familial. The older brother to Liam Clifford, a Class of 2021 wide receiver prospect, Clifford’s career at Penn State has been the same. Responsible for 346 completions for 4,732 yards and 41 touchdowns in three seasons of work with the Nittany Lions, the elder Clifford has yet to record an official statistical connection with Liam. In a matter of months, though, that possibility will finally arrive for the pair.

Enrolling at Penn State this summer, Liam will be on campus and embarking on a journey alongside his brother for the first time in their careers. And for Sean, that opportunity is one of which they’re both appreciative. “It's amazing. Just the opportunity, I feel so blessed, and he does too just to be in this position,” Clifford said this spring. “We've thrown the ball together in the backyard and we've played the neighbors and we've gotten pick up basketball and baseball and we've done all these things, but we've never been on a true team together because we've been four years apart. “When he was in grade school and I was in middle school, I moved up the high school and then he moved up to middle school and it just kept on going over and over. And we always talked about how it would be so, so great to be able to finally play together on the same team. And for that to finally be coming true this year, it just makes me so excited.”

Sean Clifford is expecting a variety of benefits from the long-anticipated arrival of his brother, Liam, to campus this month.