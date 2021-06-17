Live Thread: Rivals Five-Star Challenge
Blue White Illustrated recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is in Atlanta this afternoon to watch future Penn State WR Kaden Saunders and one of PSU's top targets, CB Keenan Nelson Jr., perform against the nation's top prospects. Join us inside the Lions Den for the latest updates on those two, plus a handful of other prospects.
INSIDE THE DEN: RIVALS FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE THREAD
