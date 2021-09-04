Live Thread: Penn State vs. Wisconsin

Penn State football is back!

The 19th-ranked Nittany Lions are in Madison to start the season against No. 12 Wisconsin, and Blue White Illustrated subscribers can join us inside The Lions Den throughout the game to discuss all the ups and downs.

Both are coming off of subpar seasons. The Badgers managed to finish with a winning record at 4-3, but ended up being third in the Big Ten West. Penn State lost its first five games in 2020 before rallying to win its final four, finishing 4-5, third in the Big Ten East.

For the series, Penn State holds a slight 10-9 advantage over Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions have won four consecutive games against the Badgers, including a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game. Wisconsin's most recent win over Penn State came in 2011, and the Nittany Lions have won six of the past seven games dating back to 2007.

