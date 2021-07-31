Live Thread: News & Notes from Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue
Penn State is currently hosting roughly 35 prospects for its annual Lasch Bash Barbecue this afternoon. In addition to the players in the Class of 2022 who have already committed, the staff welcomed around 20 uncommitted prospects from around the region to spend the day in Happy Valley.
So, who all made the trip? We have the latest inside The Lions Den!
