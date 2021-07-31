 Penn State Football Recruiting: Latest News & Notes from Nittany Lion Lasch Bash Barbecue
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-31 14:56:16 -0500') }}

Live Thread: News & Notes from Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
Ryan Snyder

Penn State is currently hosting roughly 35 prospects for its annual Lasch Bash Barbecue this afternoon. In addition to the players in the Class of 2022 who have already committed, the staff welcomed around 20 uncommitted prospects from around the region to spend the day in Happy Valley.

So, who all made the trip? We have the latest inside The Lions Den!

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program welcomed LB Abdul Carter and other top prospects to its Lasch Bash Barbecue on July 31.
La Salle College High linebacker Abdul Carter is one of the top prospects in attendance Saturday.

INSIDE THE DEN: LASCH BASH BARBECUE TWEETS & NEWS

