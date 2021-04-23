 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Live Thread: Friday Night Practice
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 17:10:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Live Thread: Friday Night Practice

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State opened up practice to not just seniors, but also the general public Friday night. Blue White Illustrated is on hand to get another look at Mike Yurcich's offense and much more. Subscribers, join us inside the Lions Dens for the latest details.

Penn State football will host its final practice of the spring this season.
Penn State will host its second open practice of the season Friday night in Beaver Stadium.

Live Thread: Beaver Stadium Practice

{{ article.author_name }}