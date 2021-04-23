BlueWhiteIllustrated - Live Thread: Friday Night Practice

Live Thread: Friday Night Practice
Penn State opened up practice to not just seniors, but also the general public Friday night. Blue White Illustrated is on hand to get another look at Mike Yurcich's offense and much more. Subscribers, join us inside the Lions Dens for the latest details.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
Live Thread: Beaver Stadium Practice
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook