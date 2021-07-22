Live Thread: Big Ten Media Days, Day One

Big Ten football, at last, is back.

Kicking off its annual media days Thursday, the conference has opened its two-day event with a press conference from commissioner Kevin Warren, followed shortly thereafter by Penn State football head coach James Franklin.

Blue White Illustrated's team of Greg Pickel and Dave Eckert are on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium for all of the day's activities and providing updates throughout.

Join us Inside the Den for their news, notes, and observations as they happen by following the link below:

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? Use promo code BWI30 for FREE access to our premium content for 30 days