Postgame Show: Join us to recap Penn State's 16-10 win over Wisconsin
It wasn't easy, but Penn State came away from Madison with a dramatic 16-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday to open the 2021 season.
Now, it's time to recap it all.
Get live reaction, analysis, stats and have your questions answered by Blue White Illustrated Film Analyst Thomas Frank Carr, as well as the host of the PayDirt Podcast Tom Hannifan.
They will take you through the key moments in the game, give feedback on important topics of the day and anything else that comes out of the game in Madison.
Join us here for The BWI Live Post-Game Show!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook