THE SCOOP: Rivals100 all-purpose back Chris Tyree released a top ten in early December and he has already visited every school that made the cut except Oklahoma. Keep an eye on Mississippi State, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma because they are in the best position right now. Other than a visit to Oklahoma, Tyree has not planned any additional visits or thought about a commitment timeline. THE QUOTE: "I know for sure the only visit I'm focused on right now is to Oklahoma, because that's the only school in my top ten that I haven't visited yet. It'll probably be for their spring game. Mississippi State, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma are the ones that stand out the most right now.

THE SCOOP: Marcus Henderson named his top 12 schools on New Year's Eve, so he is still evaluating his options. He said that Alabama and Ohio State are two schools that will definitely be there until the end, and Tennessee likely will, too. He plans to visit those three schools again soon. THE QUOTE: "I am in no rush to make a decision. I will announce my decision the late signing day of my senior year."

THE SCOOP: Jaiden Francois, who had 12 interceptions this season, named a top three of Miami, Ohio State and Georgia. He has a junior day visit to Ohio State on his calendar and is the process of booking his travel. Francois’ high school teammate, Keshawn Washington, is already committed to the Hurricanes, which may help Miami in its pursuit of the four-star prospect. THE QUOTE: “I like everything about Ohio State and I like what Urban Meyer has built there. I like (assistant head) coach Tony Alford.”

THE SCOOP: Cartavious Bigsby is planning to name his top five schools in the near future. He does not have a date for it yet, but he said it is coming soon. He plans to commit before his senior season. THE QUOTE: "South Carolina, Georgia and Auburn will make my top five. I will pick one of my top five schools when I commit."

THE SCOOP: Broderick Jones is committed to Georgia, but he is still talking to other schools. The biggest reason he chose Georgia was offensive line coach Sam Pittman. He mentioned schools like Auburn, Mississippi State, Nebraska and South Carolina. THE QUOTE: "I am committed to Georgia, but my recruitment is still open and I will still take visits. Nothing is finalized yet."

THE SCOOP: Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has been in the spotlight for a long time, but a top ten list could be coming in the next few weeks. Alabama and Georgia are locks to make that first cut, and teams like Ohio State, Tennessee, North Carolina, NC State, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Clemson and a few others are in good shape to make that list, too. A decision from Cowan isn't close. He will take a number of visits in the spring, but he doesn't know where yet. THE QUOTE: "I'm going to sit down with my family and narrow things down and talk to my family. Once my list comes out I'll consider those schools' priorities for my visits. I'll try to keep myself available to other schools."

THE SCOOP: Harris has offers to play both football and basketball at the college level, but says he has not chosen a path as things stand. He’s yet to set up visits and refuses to name possible destinations at the moment. According to the four-star defensive end, Oregon and USC are among the schools that are recruiting him the hardest. Arizona and Texas A&M are also considered to be serious players. THE QUOTE: “I don’t have a leader. It’s hard right now, because all these coaches are coming at me so fast. I’m just trying to be myself around them.”

THE SCOOP: Demarkcus Bowman was once a seen as an early Georgia lean, but now says he has no favorite in the process. That said, his high school routinely sends its top players to Florida, so the Gators will always be a player here. The four-star running back, who arrived at Future 50 registration in a blue Florida T-shirt, is set to attend a junior day at Florida State this month, which may allow the Seminoles to join the thick of his recruitment. THE QUOTE: “I don’t really have a leader anymore. I mean, Florida has the pipeline, but I don’t really have a leader.”

THE SCOOP: There is really no story right now with Bryce Young. He is committed to USC and is locked in with the Trojans. He is not planning to throw this week because he is a little banged up. QUOTE: "I grew up a UCLA fan, but they have never been too involved. I am solid with USC."

THE SCOOP: RJ Mickens is one of the highest-rated unsigned prospects in the country and the defensive back is hearing from more than a few schools. Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Michigan are just a few of the schools that are actively recruiting him, and he really wants to visit Clemson, Notre Dame, and Alabama again. Expect a short list of about 10 schools from Mickens prior to spring practice. THE QUOTE: "I talk to (defensive backs) coach (Mike) Reed from Clemson pretty frequently. He's a great dude. I've also been talking to (outside linebackers) coach Donte (Williams) from Oregon a lot. He's a good dude. I also talk to coach Ryan Day from Ohio State."

THE SCOOP: Ja'Quinden Jackson has visited Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M so far. He has no plans to name favorites or cut his list down in the near future. He grew up an Oregon fan. THE QUOTE: "I am a big family guy, so staying close would be nice, but my family is all about me doing what I want to do and going where I feel most comfortable. The schools I am in contact with the most are Texas and Oklahoma State."

THE SCOOP: Four-star wide receiver Michael Redding has yet to set up junior day visits and names no favorite in his process. He did, however, spend significant time Tuesday discussing Florida State and Michigan. FSU seems to be Redding's early leader, and his words on Tuesday jived with that line of thinking. THE QUOTE: “Florida State is my dream school. They were the first school I ever liked.”

THE SCOOP: Rivals250 all-purpose running back Michael Drennen is hoping to make a decision in the summer. Miami, Florida, USC, Penn State and North Carolina are some of the schools he wants to visit this spring. Penn State and Michigan have been doing a great job with him, but his best coaching relationship is with Tony Alford from Ohio State. THE QUOTE: "I just like Michigan. I'm not sure why but I do. I like Penn State because of their running backs like Saquon Barkley, and I just want to be like them.

THE SCOOP: Rivals100 athlete "Mookie" Cooper just released a top 10 right before Christmas that featured Nebraska, LSU, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Missouri and Alabama. He wants to visit Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Georgia before taking official visits in the spring. Cooper wants to commit near the end for the upcoming football season. THE QUOTE: "Right now I'm close with coach Carrington and coach Mehringer from Texas, coach Duffie from Oklahoma State, coach Patterson from Illinois, and coach Jay Harbaugh from Michigan."

THE SCOOP: Robby Ashford is a four-star quarterback out of Hoover (Ala.) and is likely not too far from a decision. March is the month he is targeting to commit and he plans to cut his list to five schools in the near future. THE QUOTE: "I know Georgia, Penn State and Auburn will be in my top five. I have not visited Penn State yet, but I am hoping to in the next couple of months. I will base my decision off playing time, how I fit into the school and the offensive style."

THE SCOOP: Brinson committed to Georgia early in the process and the defensive lineman at IMG Academy started off his high school career in Savannah (Ga.). He camped at Georgia, earned the offer over the summer and has since picked up offers from Minnesota and Tennessee. THE QUOTE: "Georgia is close to home and I love coach Tray Scott (defensive line). I am still committed to Georgia, but anything could happen, so I am going to take visits."

THE SCOOP: Boutte grew up an LSU fan and he committed to the Tigers in October. He has been following the Tigers since he was in seventh grade. He said there are no other schools recruiting him at this time. THE QUOTE: "I always wanted to go to LSU, so I felt like it was a decision I needed to make. I thought to myself; why take time and act like I didn't know when I knew where I wanted to go. I do not plan to visit other schools."

THE SCOOP: Five-star cornerback Fred Davis has already scheduled a trip to Clemson for the Tigers’ junior day in the coming month and plans to visit a long list of other schools that are yet to be set in stone. He names no favorite in the process and tosses out an almost laughably long list of colleges when he asked which programs are most involved with him as things stand . Davis’ list includes school such as Texas, Oklahoma, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Clemson and Alabama. QUOTE: “I was shocked when Mark Richt retired, but the crazy thing is that I had a dream it was going to happen a few weeks before it did. I didn’t think anything of it until it happened. It was weird.”

THE SCOOP: Rivals250 defensive tackle Timothy Smith has a long offer sheet but Clemson is doing the best job with him so far. He has a visit planned to see the Tigers on Jan. 26. Florida, Florida State, Alabama and LSU are also in contact with Smith. THE QUOTE: "Clemson is the school that has been pushing for me in the last few months and they have a great relationship with my mom."

THE SCOOP: Five-star Julian Fleming released a top 10 on Christmas but the two schools that matter the most in the standout receiver's recruitment are Penn State and Ohio State. Fleming is closer with those two coaching staffs than any of the other schools in his top 10. He wants to visit LSU, USC, Michigan and Florida before narrowing his list down any further. Fleming wants to make a decision right before or after next football season and will enroll early. THE QUOTE: "I've been to Penn State a lot of times and they come to see me any chance they get. Penn State is great and it's close but the other part of me is like 'why stay in Pennsylvania my whole life?' There are so many opportunities to get out of that area."

THE SCOOP: Johnson is committed to Arizona State but isn’t closing this recruitment just yet. He intends to visit schools such as USC, Penn State and Ohio State. The class of 2020 receiver says he is strongly committed to the Sun Devils, but the home town Trojans remain of special interest to the California native. QUOTE: “Everything is gonna be fine at USC. Those coaches are going to be fine. They have all the talent in the world.”

THE SCOOP: Rodgers has a schedule in place for what seems like a large junior day tour. On Tuesday, the five-star guard said he intends to visit Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida in the coming months. He names no leader but says Alabama is recruiting him the hardest as things stand. QUOTE: “I like that winning program at Alabama. I’m just waiting to see if they win the national title right now.”

THE SCOOP: Green-Warren is committed to Oklahoma. He committed to the Sooner over the summer before his junior season. He is from Oklahoma and lived there until the age of 10 when he moved to California. Before making his decision, he visited Norman once and he plans to get back this spring or summer. QUOTE: "I am still 100-percent committed to Oklahoma, but some other schools are coming after me. Florida State is one that has my attention. They are known for producing defensive backs, so I am going to take a visit there for Junior Day this year."

