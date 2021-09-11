Live Blog: Penn State football vs Ball State

Blue White Illustrated's staff is inside Beaver Stadium to provide updates before, during and after the game.

Penn State Nittany Lions football is back inside Beaver Stadium for the first time this season for a Week Two matchup against Ball State.

3:15: Eric Wilson gets the start at left guard. Jesse Luketa slides in at LB for Ellis Brooks. Everything else unchanged.

2:59: Hakeem Beamon is not in pads today.

2:56: Keaton Ellis is not warming up with the rest of the safeties.

2:42: We've got less than an hour to go until kickoff here. Jordan Stout appears to be Penn State's primary FG kicker again this week. Rafael Checa is still doing the holding for him.

2:35: Penn State's running backs are out fielding punts as both teams trickle out for warmups in pads. John Lovett is not among them. He did not travel to Wisconsin.

2:18: Ron Hudson will be the referee for today's game.

2:05: The following players are in street clothes today and appear to be inactive today: DT Hakeem Beamon, WR Norval Black, RB John Lovett, S Keaton Ellis.