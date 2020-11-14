LIVE BLOG: News, Analysis, & Highlights from Penn State - Nebraska
Penn State and Nebraska are set to square off Saturday in a battle of winless teams. The Nittany Lions have lost three straight, including a disappointing loss to Maryland last weekend. However, despite that, the Nittany Lions are 3-point favorites against a Nebraska squad that's loss 15 straight games as an underdog. Follow all the action here!
1st Quarter
1st Quarter stats pic.twitter.com/PgZ9aYsUCX— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 14, 2020
END 1: Nebraska 10, Penn State 0.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 14, 2020
The Lions are driving, but face 3rd-and-11 from the Nebraska 16 to start the second quarter https://t.co/cOjoIFSxNI
I've never seen this before, but Sean Clifford has a negative QB rating. -24.8. I didn't know that college QB ratings went negative.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) November 14, 2020
That drop by Nebraska (81) should not mask that there was no one in the same zip code as the Husker TE. Same slant pattern that Maryland used to slice up Nit secondary.— Neil Rudel (@NeilRudel) November 14, 2020
Nebraska's Kade Warner is wide open in the end zone on third down but he drops it. Nebraska settles for a FG.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 14, 2020
Huskers 10, Penn State 0. 6:14, Q1. https://t.co/cOjoIFSxNI
That's Sean Clifford's 12th turnover dating back to Penn State's loss at Minnesota last season.— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) November 14, 2020
INTERCEPTION: Clifford is picked off by Cam Taylor-Britt, who returns it 53 yards to set Nebraska up inside the PSU 20 https://t.co/cOjoIFSxNI— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 14, 2020
Wallace at RT, Fries at RG.— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) November 14, 2020
1Q: Nebraska 7, Penn State 0. Porous PSU start continues:— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) November 14, 2020
Ohio State - 3 plays 75 yards, 1:17
Maryland - 3 plays, 75 yards, 2:33
Nebraska - 11 plays 75 yards, 3:35
For the 3rd consecutive week, Penn State allows an opponent to score a TD on its opening drive. Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey is legit, Lions can't handle his tempo and the Huskers lead 7-0.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 14, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Nebraska: McCaffrey sneaks it up the middle to get the Huskers on the board on their first drive.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 14, 2020
Luke McCaffrey starts at quarterback for Nebraska. No Tariq Castro-Fields for Penn State. Keaton Ellis draws the start at corner for the first time this year.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020
Luke McCaffrey is the #Huskers starting quarterback.— Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) November 14, 2020
PREGAME
Penn State wins the toss and they defer. Nebraska will get the ball.— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 14, 2020
Led by coach James Franklin, Penn State's staff and players held up four fingers for Journey Brown's No. 4 prior to entering Memorial Stadium. The Lions are here, Nebraska is here (with fireworks), and it's almost kickoff time at Memorial Stadium.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020
Here are the College GameDay picks for #PennState’s game against #Nebraska at noon pic.twitter.com/osS1UK7TNo— Andrew Porterfield (@aporterfield7) November 14, 2020
.@seancliff14 getting every last rep in before @PennStateFball kicks off. pic.twitter.com/JvnR5UGIxY— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 14, 2020
It's very windy here at Memorial Stadium. Thirteen MPH and gusting. We're about 12 minutes from kickoff between Penn State and Nebraska.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020
WATCH Urban Meyer’s take on Penn State’s defensive woes... pic.twitter.com/r7SlnwKMuP— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) November 14, 2020
🏈🔜 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/nwf05QCzww— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 14, 2020
Luke McCaffrey taking the first snap as the #Huskers go through team warmups. Jurgens doing the snapping.— Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) November 14, 2020
Penn State does not release a travel roster, but if I were a betting man (and I am) I'd bet that Keaton Ellis starts at corner today across from Joey Porter Jr., unless Tariq Castro-Fields just skipped that part of warmups. We'll find out in about 20 minutes.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020
Can't say I've seen Penn State corner Tariq Castro-Fields going through warmups. Have just seen Keaton Ellis, Joey Porter Jr., and Daequan Hardy at the corner spots so far.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020
Have yet to see Zack Kuntz during warmups for Penn State. Otherwise, seems like most everyone who you'd expect to travel is present and accounted for, but we're still waiting for a few position groups to hit the field.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020
For Journey. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/RfEaNNQLUb— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 14, 2020
Looks like freshman Malick Meiga has made the travel roster for today's game. Otherwise, looks like everyone is accounted for in the QBs, RBs, WRs, and specialist rooms as those groups start going through warmups.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 14, 2020
Good morning from Lincoln.— Greg Kincaid (@grk5016) November 14, 2020
Lions and Huskers coming up at noon (ET) on FS1. pic.twitter.com/ZD1WZZEEII
Here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska vs. Penn State and @HuskerOnline Saturday score predictions: https://t.co/IGfXrAyiUo #Huskers— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 14, 2020
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/o9u6IyQYmR— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 14, 2020
Welcome to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln , NE as Penn State prepares to take on the Cornhuskers. @psufootball pic.twitter.com/ozZ3dnbLKU— Joe Hermitt (@JoeHermitt) November 14, 2020
