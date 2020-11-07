 Penn State football: LIVE BLOG — News and analysis as the Nittany Lions host Maryland
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 13:32:49 -0600') }} football Edit

LIVE BLOG: News, Analysis, & Highlights as Penn State Hosts Maryland

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

With fans not allowed in Beaver Stadium this season, we created a live blog featuring input from all angles to bring you everything you need to know before and during the game. Check back throughout the game for highlights and opinions of Penn State's game against Maryland.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

SECOND QUARTER 

FIRST QUARTER 

PREGAME 

Pregame reads from Blue White Illustrated

3-2-1: Reset, regroup, or relent?

BWI Staff Predictions

Phil's Key Matchups

Behind enemy lines: Maryland

Maryland preview: crunch time


MORE FROM BWI

• Talk about this game inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}