LIVE BLOG: News, Analysis, & Highlights as Penn State Hosts Maryland
With fans not allowed in Beaver Stadium this season, we created a live blog featuring input from all angles to bring you everything you need to know before and during the game. Check back throughout the game for highlights and opinions of Penn State's game against Maryland.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
SECOND QUARTER
Gotta give credit to @TerpsFootball defense for showing up! The quick play action doesn’t work when you can’t run the ball. @PennStateFball Get Clifford outside the pocket, let him find some easy completions.— Matt McGloin (@McGloinQB11) November 7, 2020
Maryland came into this 106th in total defense (494 ypg), 113th in rushing D (293.5), 100th in pass efficiency D (162.85), and 109th in scoring D (43.5 ppg). Penn State has 144 yards, 66 rushing, 79.3 QB rating, and 7 points.— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) November 7, 2020
Worst half of football for PSU in James Franklin's 7 seasons. What you've almost never seen from his teams is an emotional no-show. This is one. Gonna be awfully tough to beat a team now that was humiliated by PSU a year ago. UMD wants its pound of flesh. 28-7 at halftime.— David Jones (@djoneshoop) November 7, 2020
Penn State's first half points this season:— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 7, 2020
Indiana - 7
Ohio State - 6
Maryland - 7
Heading into halftime, a pretty sky and a 28-7 Maryland lead pic.twitter.com/N1MvyIZc46— Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) November 7, 2020
Taulia Tagovailoa is DEALING🚀🚀🚀— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/uuq8V9xbOK
Touchdown Maryland— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
Tagovailoa to Demas for 34 yards
0:45 left in the 2nd Quarter
UMD: 28
PSU: 7https://t.co/rOT40nJYlq
Penn State picks up one first down, but that’s it. Clifford is now 6 of 18 for the game. Maryland takes over at their own 29-yard line.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
UMD: 21
PSU: 7
1:41 left in the 2nd Quarterhttps://t.co/rOT40o1zK0
Jahan Dotson already has five touchdown receptions this season. Since 2009 Penn State has had two receivers hit double-digit touchdowns in a single season (Robinson 2012 and Godwin 2016) would be high profile company if Dotson keeps up this pace.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 7, 2020
Penn State gets a big stop and will take over at their own 11-yard line.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
2:45 left in the 2nd Quarter
UMD: 21
PSU: 7https://t.co/rOT40nJYlq
Let's check in on Jahan Dotson.— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 7, 2020
Yep, still a ridiculous playmaker. 😱@H55ZY | @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/YC0lbn3xAd
Safety Lamont Wade heading into the locker room— Bob Flounders (@BobbyFlo7) November 7, 2020
Something that I think is noteworthy: Journey Brown and Noah Cain both said before the season that Kirk Ciarrocca wanted them to be more active in the passing game.— David Eckert (@davideckert98) November 7, 2020
Obviously, they're both unavailable — and Penn State's running backs have 6 receptions for 17 yards this year.
Dotson makes another contested TD catch — huge for a struggling Penn State offense pic.twitter.com/dtsojgRACk— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 7, 2020
!!!!!!!!!!! Jahan 😤😤😤 https://t.co/Nsx0jWO8UV— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 7, 2020
Touchdown Penn State— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
Clifford to Dotson for 20 yards and a much-needed score
UMD: 21
PSU: 7https://t.co/rOT40o1zK0
Maryland scored 20 points vs. Penn State in last 4 meetings. Terps have 21 today.— Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 7, 2020
Touchdown Maryland— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
RB Jake Funk gives the Terps a three touchdown lead
UMD: 21
PSU: 0https://t.co/rOT40nJYlq
Penn State punts it away after another three-and-out— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
14:40 left in the 2nd Quarter
Maryland: 14
Penn State: 0https://t.co/rOT40o1zK0
Redshirt freshman Caedan Wallace got some reps at right tackle on PSU's third series of the game.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 7, 2020
FIRST QUARTER
End of the 1st Quarter— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
Maryland: 14
Penn State: 0
Blog Link: https://t.co/rOT40nJYlq pic.twitter.com/VBpSJTrXQ7
Rakim Jarrett at Penn State’s White Out camp a few years back, probably dreaming about what he was gonna do against the Lions in this 1st Quarter pic.twitter.com/pzyhioBR73— Ryan Snyder (@RivalsSnyder) November 7, 2020
James Franklin said this week that getting out to a good start would be especially important to prevent Maryland from building on its momentum established against Minnesota.— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) November 7, 2020
I'm assuming this is not what he envisioned for the first quarter.
Touchdown Maryland— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett for 62 yards and a score
19 seconds left in the 1st
UMD: 14
PSU: 0https://t.co/rOT40nJYlq
Joey Porter Jr. returns at cornerback for Penn State.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 7, 2020
Penn State punts it back to Maryland following a three-and-out.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
1:50 left in the 1st Quarter
UMD: 7
PSU: 0https://t.co/rOT40nJYlq
Penn State’s defense gets a stop. The Nittany Lions will get the ball at their own 46-yard line to begin their second drive.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
3:15 left in the 1st Quarter
UMD: 7
PSU: 0https://t.co/rOT40nJYlq
Penn State loved running this slot fade for KJ Hamler last season, Washington had a step but couldn't come down with it pic.twitter.com/HF4XkDN4bn— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 7, 2020
Penn State's first drive of the game is a promising one, but ends in nothing as a fourth down conversion attempt fails. https://t.co/rOT40o1zK0— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
1Q: Maryland 7, Penn State 0— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) November 7, 2020
Maryland's touchdown (42y pass from Tagovailoa to Rakim) is the Terps' first TD against Penn State in 15 quarters — dating back to a 2Q score on Oct. 8, 2016.
Man coverage for Penn State as it brings pressure, Tariq Castro-Fields gets beat by Jarrett and Tagovailoa gets the ball out so quick for the TD pic.twitter.com/ilt7NTbNwU— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 7, 2020
Brisker had been getting looked at on the sideline for a few minutes but seems to be okay, trainers have gone off elsewhere.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 7, 2020
Touchdown Maryland— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 7, 2020
Tagovailoa to former five-star WR Rakim Jarrett for 42 yards and a score
UMD: 7
PSU: 0https://t.co/rOT40o1zK0
Joey Porter Jr. is hurt. He collided with Jaquan Brisker, but is up and walking off. Maryland's offense is getting the better of Penn State's defense so far.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 7, 2020
Maryland won the toss and elected to receive.— Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 7, 2020
Here come the Nittany Lions. 😤#WeAre pic.twitter.com/U2DYlwyBJU— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 7, 2020
PREGAME
Pregame reads from Blue White Illustrated
3-2-1: Reset, regroup, or relent?
Penn State has taken the field pic.twitter.com/yLWMfUD2sS— Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 7, 2020
Beautiful day for some @PennStateFball. pic.twitter.com/ua8W23lw6P— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 7, 2020
Penn State's starting offense vs. Maryland:— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 7, 2020
T: Rasheed Walker
G: Mike Miranda
C: Michal Menet
G: CJ Thorpe
T: Will Fries
TE: Pat Freiermuth
RB: Devyn Ford
WR: KeAndre Lambert-Smith
WR: Parker Washington
WR: Jahan Dotson
QB: Sean Clifford
First start for freshman Lambert-Smith
Penn State's defensive starting lineup vs. Maryland:— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 7, 2020
DE: Shaka Toney
DT: Antonio Shelton
DT: PJ Mustipher
DT: Jayson Oweh
LB: Jesse Luketa
LB: Ellis Brooks
LB: Brandon Smith
CB: Tariq Castro-Fields
S: Jaquan Brisker
S: Lamont Wade
CB: Joey Porter Jr.
Maryland RB Tayon Fleet-Davis did not travel to Penn State. He hasn't played this season for reasons stemming from off-the-field issues last year.— Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) November 7, 2020
.@PennStateFball's Jahan Dotson on the importance of staying safe so that next season's whiteout brings the noise in Beaver Stadium! pic.twitter.com/OqPjkki6F6— Penn State (@penn_state) November 7, 2020
As expected, #PennState wide receivers Cam Sullivan-Brown and TJ Jones are in uniform and participating in pregame. They missed the first 2 games for undisclosed reasons.— Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 7, 2020
🗣️ ONE HOUR #WeAre pic.twitter.com/tIlamKXImw— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 7, 2020
Maryland (1-1) at Penn State (0-2) Sat 3:30 PM, Sunny, 70 F https://t.co/vwFg107nbv pic.twitter.com/1DsFeFoMSO— PSU Football Wx (@PSUFootballWx) November 7, 2020
Penn State prepares to take on Maryland on a beautiful November day at Beaver Stadium. @psufootball pic.twitter.com/4hLN0LW2mE— Joe Hermitt (@JoeHermitt) November 7, 2020
Maryland, Maryland, Maryland!!! 1-0!!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/pJaK9oAA5C— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) November 7, 2020
Ready to hunt. It's Game Day. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/ExH0jSmgKk— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 7, 2020
MORE FROM BWI
• Talk about this game inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook