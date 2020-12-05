 Penn State vs. Rutgers: News, Analysis and Highlights | Live Blog
football

Live Blog: News, analysis and highlights from Penn State vs. Rutgers

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Coming off its first win of 2020, Penn State heads to Piscataway to face 2-4 Rutgers in an attempt to climb out of the bottom of the standings in the Big Ten East. Join the BWI staff here as we collect news, analysis and highlights from the game.

Pregame 

Pregame Reads From BWI

BWI Staff Predictions: Rutgers

3-2-1: Building blocks to future success

Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers

Phil's Key Matchups: Rutgers

Rutgers Preview: A second wind

Ciarrocca confident Lions' in-practice development will translate

Opponent Preview: Snap counts and PFF grades for Rutgers

By The Numbers: A look at Penn State's Red Zone offense

