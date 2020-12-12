 News, Analysis and Highlights from Penn State vs. Michigan State
Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights from Penn State vs. Michigan State

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

It's senior day at Beaver Stadium, where the Nittany Lions will look to cap off their regular season with a third win in a row. Follow along here with the BWI Staff as we collect all the news, analysis and highlights you need to see.

Halftime

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

Pregame 

Pregame reads from BWI:

BWI Staff Predictions

3-2-1: Wrapping it up

Opponent Preview: Snap counts and PFF Grades for MSU

Michigan State Preview: Unknown Quantity

