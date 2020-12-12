Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights from Penn State vs. Michigan State
It's senior day at Beaver Stadium, where the Nittany Lions will look to cap off their regular season with a third win in a row. Follow along here with the BWI Staff as we collect all the news, analysis and highlights you need to see.
Halftime
From last week's video breakdown for @BWIonRivals.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 12, 2020
Penn State's way of playing offense is unsustainable if they face an opponent they can't drag down to their level. Michigan State is forcing the scoring this afternoon and #PennState does not have an answer downfield yet. pic.twitter.com/ouc16lgk5z
QB comparison...— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) December 12, 2020
Payton Thorne: 11-13, 202 yds, 3 TDs
Sean Clifford: 9-14, 92 yds
Michigan State had averaged 225 passing yards per game over the course of its first 6 contests. Payton Thorne is already at 202.— David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 12, 2020
According to the game stats, MSU quarterback Payton Thorne went 10-for-10 for 190 yards and 3 TDs in the second quarter. He completed 11 straight after the interception and INC.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 12, 2020
Michigan State 21, Penn State 10 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/Gljy8wUGsD
2nd Quarter
Halftime Stats pic.twitter.com/nPY3vH7b60— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
Three-and-out for Penn State's offense. The Lions will punt with 37 seconds left in the half. https://t.co/JfmXZ5GSug— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
I guess Penn State's secondary got a boost from Michigan's mannequin at QB and last week's hurricane in Piscataway.— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) December 12, 2020
11-13 for 202 yard and three TDs. That's not just on the QB. The Penn State defense has been bad in 1v1 stations.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 12, 2020
The PAT is good.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
MSU 21, Penn State 10, 1:26, Q2. https://t.co/JfmXZ5GSug
TOUCHDOWN, Michigan State: Thorne finds Nailor on the fade route for a 7-yard score. https://t.co/JfmXZ5GSug— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
Me watching Penn State use the Levis package to run into the line of scrimmage on first and 10 after sending like 5 tweets about how I thought it was being used effectively pic.twitter.com/TlawT9MF78— David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 12, 2020
Interesting challenge here for Penn State's offense. Doesn't look like they're going to be able to just sit on a lead as they have done for the last two games.— David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 12, 2020
Do they have it in them to win a different way?
I don’t know if I have ever seen a pass rusher end up this far upfield pic.twitter.com/jBwGz5x0Ll— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 12, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Michigan State: Great throw by Thorne to Tre'Von Morgan to put the Spartans back in front.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
MSU leads 14-10. https://t.co/JfmXZ5GSug
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Sean Clifford carries it in from 31 yards out and the Nittany Lions go back in front. https://t.co/JfmXZ5GSug— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
I’m taking bets on Will Levis throwing a pass today.— Ryan Snyder (@RivalsSnyder) December 12, 2020
Over/Under 0.5.
Over +115
Under is -140
If Penn State is determined to run into the strength of the Spartans defense all day long, they're going to get more of this. Bad runs on first down are setting up bad 2nd and third down situations (sound familiar?). They need to get on the edge and attack more.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 12, 2020
Play-action deep shots are the way that Penn State gets beat. Max protection and a really bad job by Hardy on the route.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 12, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Michigan State: Thorne hits Jalen Nailor for a long touchdown pass to take the lead. https://t.co/JfmXZ5GSug— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
If you're a Penn State fan, you'd love to see them surprise a defense and break off a deep pass, but I don't think the time for that is the first quarter of a game against 2-4 Michigan State. Save the shock factor for when you really need it.— David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 12, 2020
1st Quarter
END 1: Penn State 3, Michigan State 0.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
Penn State facing a long third down when the second quarter begins. https://t.co/Vx9pxd2jcS
Less rotation today. Walker-Mirand-Menet-Fries-Wallace still in. https://t.co/0NdgNPSLoR— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 12, 2020
TCF not dressed. Also looks like, if we can do our mask-wearing IDing properly, that Jayson Oweh isn't dressed either.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) December 12, 2020
The holding penalty proves costly for the Nittany Lions, who can't punch it in. Pinegar converts a short field goal to open the scoring.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
PSU 3, MSU 0, 6:06, Q1. https://t.co/Vx9pxd2jcS
Had Lee all day in the flat. PSU field goal as their red zone issues continue.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 12, 2020
Holding penalty on Will Fries wipes out terrific Keyvone Lee TD run.— Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) December 12, 2020
Michigan State goes nowhere after the Brisker interception and subsequent fumble. The punt is fair caught and the Nittany Lions will take over near their 30 yard line. https://t.co/Vx9pxd2jcS— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 12, 2020
Pregame
Today's Penn State-Michigan State referee is Jerry McGinn.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) December 12, 2020
As warmups ended James Franklin went to every senior players' family member that's here for this new-look senior day to thank them. Parents standing in the front row, student managers, players now getting introduced on field. pic.twitter.com/lIDHedYksT— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) December 12, 2020
Other notables out for MSU today: CB Chris Jackson, TE Trenton Gillison, DT Jalen Hunt— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 12, 2020
Rocky Lombardi does not appear to be in uniform. Noah Kim made the trip to Penn State. Looks like we'll see Payton Thorne at QB today.— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 12, 2020
Penn State's starting defense vs. MSU:— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 12, 2020
DE: Shaka Toney
DT: Antonio Shelton
DT: PJ Mustipher
DE: Shane Simmons
LB: Brandon Smith
LB: Ellis Brooks
LB: Jesse Luketa
CB: Joey Porter Jr.
CB: Keaton Ellis
S: Lamont Wade
S: Jaquan Brisker
First start this season for Simmons on Sr. Day
Penn State's starting defense vs. MSU:— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 12, 2020
DE: Shaka Toney
DT: Antonio Shelton
DT: PJ Mustipher
DE: Shane Simmons
LB: Brandon Smith
LB: Ellis Brooks
LB: Jesse Luketa
CB: Joey Porter Jr.
CB: Keaton Ellis
S: Lamont Wade
S: Jaquan Brisker
First start this season for Simmons on Sr. Day
Joey Porter Jr. and Keaton Ellis are announced as starters at corner, no Tariq Castro-Fields— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) December 12, 2020
Family members of some Penn State seniors made the trip to Beaver Stadium for a chance to wave hello and get photos. pic.twitter.com/sLxO39blKw— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 12, 2020