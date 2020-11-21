Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights from Penn State vs. Iowa
Penn State will look for its first win of the season on Saturday against Iowa. Despite an 0-4 start, the Nittany Lions come into this game as a 1.5 point favorite. Follow along with the Blue White Illustrated staff here all game long as we collect all the news, notes, and highlights you need to see.
Fourth Quarter
Clifford is intercepted by Chauncey Golston, and Iowa will take over at the PSU 23. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Penn State ran six plays in the third quarter — two resulted in touchdowns and two in strip sacks— Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 21, 2020
Sean Clifford didn't start today.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 21, 2020
He's come off the bench and thrown two passes, both @PennStateFball TDs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qHtArzjltD
Jahan Dotson ran an outstanding route, splitting the secondary, then shaking off two of their tackles.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 21, 2020
Sean Clifford's QB rating is 833.2. He has touched the ball 3 times, producing 14 points.
Third Quarter
END 3: Iowa 31, Penn State 21.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Clifford hits Jahan Dotson for a 68-yard touchdown pass.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Y’all gotta stop jumping around blocks 🤦🏾♂️— Cam Brown6️⃣ (@Freakyy6ix) November 21, 2020
Big Ten— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 21, 2020
Football
pic.twitter.com/A5kJfARsCt
Another look at the turnover scooped up by Lamont Wade that led to 6️⃣!#WeAre https://t.co/b6vMN1qegH pic.twitter.com/e8tkOUyN3a— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 21, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Clifford hits Brenton Strange for a score on his first play back in.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
The extra point is blocked.
Iowa 31, Penn State 13. 4:01, Q3. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN
Penn State forces a turnover as Lamont Wade recovers a fumble. Sean Clifford is in at QB. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Penn State will have its first losing season since 2004. That includes winning records in the midst of some of the most stringent NCAA sanctions in CFB history.— Jon Gross (@JonGrossPxP) November 21, 2020
It'll snap the fourth-longest streak without a losing season in Division I.
Iowa could win this game any way it likes at this point. But it has chosen its preferred method -- 23 snaps out of the last 24 spanning intermission. Now 31-7 and could get much uglier. The PSU counterpart to Michigan last week getting blown out by Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.— David Jones (@djoneshoop) November 21, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: The Hawkeyes extend their lead as Spencer Petras carries it in from 3 yards out.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Iowa 31, Penn State 7, 6:45 Q3 https://t.co/K148H4OzCN
Four of Iowa's last five possessions have started at its 40-or-better.— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) November 21, 2020
Jaquan Brisker is the injured Penn State player. James Franklin out to check on him.— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) November 21, 2020
Iowa goes three-and-out to start the second half thanks to Shaka Toney's second sack of the game, followed by another sack from Adisa Isaac. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
BTN reporting Devyn Ford did not come out with the team to start the second half.— Roar Lions Roar (@RLRblog) November 21, 2020
Second Quarter
Penn State has allowed 163 points this season. 65 of those points have been scored on possessions that started on Penn State's side of the field, or directly off of turnovers.— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) November 21, 2020
It's hard to go 70+ yards for touchdowns in college football. Penn State doesn't make anyone do it.
In five first halves this season PSU has been outscored..... 117-33.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 21, 2020
Iowa has blown Penn State off the line of scrimmage in the second quarter. PSU rushed for 2 yards in the second quarter; Iowa scored 21 points. Hawkeyes lead 24-7 at halftime.— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 21, 2020
HALFTIME: Iowa 24, Penn State 7.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
The Hawkeyes rattle off 21 unanswered points to take a sizable lead into the locker room. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN
TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: Sargent punches it in from a yard out.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Iowa 24, Penn State 7, 11 seconds to go in the half. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN
Brandon Smith back on the field. Just made the stop on Ragaini.— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) November 21, 2020
Shaka Toney gets career sack No. 18.5, passing Bob White and Don Graham for 14th all-time at Penn State.— Greg Kincaid (@grk5016) November 21, 2020
DEs Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh revived Penn State's defense with b2b negative plays.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 21, 2020
Penn State goes for it on fourth and short and does not get it. Iowa will take over at its 40-yard line. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Penn State's turnover differential is now -7 in 4.5 games, for those keeping score at home.— David Eckert (@davideckert98) November 21, 2020
All offseason/preseason the thought coming from PSU's coaches was that this secondary wasn't just going to be good it was going to be very good. Like one of the best ever that it rolled out.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 21, 2020
17-7 Iowa
TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: Mekhi Sargent scores from a yard out to extend the Hawkeye lead.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
The extra point is good.
Iowa 17, Penn State 7, 6:34, Q2 https://t.co/K148H4OzCN
Will Levis with a bad pitch that Lee can't handle, and Iowa recovers at the PSU 41. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Keyvone Lee the first Penn State RB to get a second drive this game.— Roar Lions Roar (@RLRblog) November 21, 2020
Penn State's defense forces a three-and-out of its own, and Iowa will punt https://t.co/K148H4OzCN— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
LB Brandon Smith getting helped off the field with trainers. Can't put any weight on his left leg as he heads off.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 21, 2020
TYLER GOODSON LOVES THE ENDZONE pic.twitter.com/hC5DNiKrMQ— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 21, 2020
Brandon Smith down after covering the punt.— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) November 21, 2020
Penn State's first drive of the second quarter is a three-and-out https://t.co/K148H4OzCN— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Iowa is currently averaging 10.7 yards per carry. I don't think that's a recipe for success for Penn State's defense— Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 21, 2020
Penn State has left some edges free for the taking today. Iowa's Tyler Goodson did just that, cutting around LB Jesse Luketa for a 10-yard TD run.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 21, 2020
Iowa 10, Penn State 7.
TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: Penn State's first lead since Week 1 is short lived, as Tyler Goodson scores from 10 yards out.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
First Quarter
Penn State's defensive issues are bigger than one guy, but runs like that showcase how much of an eraser Micah Parsons would have been.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 21, 2020
END 1: Penn State 7, Iowa 3.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Penn State carries the lead into the second quarter, but Iowa has first and goal from the PSU 5. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN
That first Beaver Stadium TD is always special.— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 21, 2020
Keyvone Lee now knows the feeling.@KeyvoneL | @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/cAs2Rhrso2
Will Levis so far:— David Eckert (@davideckert98) November 21, 2020
- 6-7, 38 yards
- 7 rushes, 44 yards
That'll play.
Penn State takes its first lead since overtime at Indiana.— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) November 21, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Keyvone Lee carries in from six yards out to give the Lions the lead— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Keyvone Lee is the second RB in the game today. The Lee/Caziah Holmes competition for that No. 2 spot is something to keep an eye on these days.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 21, 2020
Penn State's defense holds inside its own 25. Iowa connects on a 40-yard field goal to take the lead.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) November 21, 2020
Iowa 3, PSU 0, 8:23 Q1. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN
Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh are playing on opposite ends of the line from where they've played most of the year— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 21, 2020
The Nittany Lions' first drive lasted only six plays before they were forced to punt, but Levis looked calm and collected on that 3rd-and-12 to move the chains.— Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) November 21, 2020
Penn State wins the toss and will receive.— Joe Juliano (@JoeJulesinq) November 21, 2020
Pregame
There's a new QB1 in town— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 21, 2020
(📷: @jonahrosen10) pic.twitter.com/L13Hy3lEUm
Penn State's starting offense:— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 21, 2020
OT Rasheed Walker
OG Mike Miranda
C Michal Menet
G Will Fries
OG Caedan Wallace
TE Brenton Strange
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
WR Parker Washington
WR Jahan Dotson
RB Deyvn Ford
QB Will Levis
Let's see if I can get all of this in one place:— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 21, 2020
-Will Levis is taking first-team QB reps
-No TE Pat Freiermuth
-No TE Zack Kuntz
-No No. 3 QB Ta'Quan Roberson
-No reseve OL Des Holmes
-CB Tariq Castro-Fields is in uniform after warming up but not playing last week.
All 11 Iowa defensive starters are accounted for; expect a rotation of Seth Benson and Jack Campbell at MLB.— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 21, 2020
Per Iowa sideline reporter Rob Brooks, OT Coy Cronk is questionable but could rotate. Guard Kyler Schott, will miss today but hopes to return for Black Friday. DE John Waggoner also is out.— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 21, 2020
Penn State DB Tariq Castro-Fields a gametime decision.
Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth out for Iowa & possibly the yr. W/ loss of Journey Brown & Noah Cain, PSU in 2020 now missing that trio's 2019 offensive production:— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) November 21, 2020
25 TDs (41%)
213 carries (41%)
1,350 rush yds. (55%)
65 catches (30%)
693 rec. yds. (24%)
FWIW— Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 21, 2020
Will Levis taking snaps from starting C Michal Menet.
Will Levis leading a huddle, OC Kirk Ciarrocca talking to him right out of the gate. Two early signs towards the *assumed* start today. pic.twitter.com/p0YF5Ky4Jb— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 21, 2020
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth not dressed for today's game against Iowa. pic.twitter.com/LmvG6h3iHb— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 21, 2020
Will Levis was doing most of the talking in the offensive huddle but Sean Clifford was the first one out of the tunnel FWIW.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 21, 2020
More importantly, no TE Pat Freiermuth or TE Zack Kuntz in uniform today.
