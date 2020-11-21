Penn State will look for its first win of the season on Saturday against Iowa. Despite an 0-4 start, the Nittany Lions come into this game as a 1.5 point favorite. Follow along with the Blue White Illustrated staff here all game long as we collect all the news, notes, and highlights you need to see.

Clifford is intercepted by Chauncey Golston, and Iowa will take over at the PSU 23. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Penn State ran six plays in the third quarter — two resulted in touchdowns and two in strip sacks

Sean Clifford didn't start today. He's come off the bench and thrown two passes, both @PennStateFball TDs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qHtArzjltD

Jahan Dotson ran an outstanding route, splitting the secondary, then shaking off two of their tackles. Sean Clifford's QB rating is 833.2. He has touched the ball 3 times, producing 14 points.

Another look at the turnover scooped up by Lamont Wade that led to 6️⃣! #WeAre https://t.co/b6vMN1qegH pic.twitter.com/e8tkOUyN3a

TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Clifford hits Brenton Strange for a score on his first play back in. The extra point is blocked. Iowa 31, Penn State 13. 4:01, Q3. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Penn State forces a turnover as Lamont Wade recovers a fumble. Sean Clifford is in at QB. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Penn State will have its first losing season since 2004. That includes winning records in the midst of some of the most stringent NCAA sanctions in CFB history. It'll snap the fourth-longest streak without a losing season in Division I.

Iowa could win this game any way it likes at this point. But it has chosen its preferred method -- 23 snaps out of the last 24 spanning intermission. Now 31-7 and could get much uglier. The PSU counterpart to Michigan last week getting blown out by Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.

TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: The Hawkeyes extend their lead as Spencer Petras carries it in from 3 yards out. Iowa 31, Penn State 7, 6:45 Q3 https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Four of Iowa's last five possessions have started at its 40-or-better.

Jaquan Brisker is the injured Penn State player. James Franklin out to check on him.

Iowa goes three-and-out to start the second half thanks to Shaka Toney's second sack of the game, followed by another sack from Adisa Isaac. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

BTN reporting Devyn Ford did not come out with the team to start the second half.

Penn State has allowed 163 points this season. 65 of those points have been scored on possessions that started on Penn State's side of the field, or directly off of turnovers. It's hard to go 70+ yards for touchdowns in college football. Penn State doesn't make anyone do it.

In five first halves this season PSU has been outscored..... 117-33.

Iowa has blown Penn State off the line of scrimmage in the second quarter. PSU rushed for 2 yards in the second quarter; Iowa scored 21 points. Hawkeyes lead 24-7 at halftime.

HALFTIME: Iowa 24, Penn State 7. The Hawkeyes rattle off 21 unanswered points to take a sizable lead into the locker room. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: Sargent punches it in from a yard out. Iowa 24, Penn State 7, 11 seconds to go in the half. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Brandon Smith back on the field. Just made the stop on Ragaini.

Shaka Toney gets career sack No. 18.5, passing Bob White and Don Graham for 14th all-time at Penn State.

DEs Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh revived Penn State's defense with b2b negative plays.

Penn State goes for it on fourth and short and does not get it. Iowa will take over at its 40-yard line. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Penn State's turnover differential is now -7 in 4.5 games, for those keeping score at home.

All offseason/preseason the thought coming from PSU's coaches was that this secondary wasn't just going to be good it was going to be very good. Like one of the best ever that it rolled out. 17-7 Iowa

TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: Mekhi Sargent scores from a yard out to extend the Hawkeye lead. The extra point is good. Iowa 17, Penn State 7, 6:34, Q2 https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Will Levis with a bad pitch that Lee can't handle, and Iowa recovers at the PSU 41. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Keyvone Lee the first Penn State RB to get a second drive this game.

Penn State's defense forces a three-and-out of its own, and Iowa will punt https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

LB Brandon Smith getting helped off the field with trainers. Can't put any weight on his left leg as he heads off.

Brandon Smith down after covering the punt.

Penn State's first drive of the second quarter is a three-and-out https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Iowa is currently averaging 10.7 yards per carry. I don't think that's a recipe for success for Penn State's defense

Penn State has left some edges free for the taking today. Iowa's Tyler Goodson did just that, cutting around LB Jesse Luketa for a 10-yard TD run. Iowa 10, Penn State 7.

TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: Penn State's first lead since Week 1 is short lived, as Tyler Goodson scores from 10 yards out.

Penn State's defensive issues are bigger than one guy, but runs like that showcase how much of an eraser Micah Parsons would have been.

END 1: Penn State 7, Iowa 3. Penn State carries the lead into the second quarter, but Iowa has first and goal from the PSU 5. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

That first Beaver Stadium TD is always special. Keyvone Lee now knows the feeling. @KeyvoneL | @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/cAs2Rhrso2

Will Levis so far: - 6-7, 38 yards - 7 rushes, 44 yards That'll play.

Penn State takes its first lead since overtime at Indiana.

TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Keyvone Lee carries in from six yards out to give the Lions the lead

Keyvone Lee is the second RB in the game today. The Lee/Caziah Holmes competition for that No. 2 spot is something to keep an eye on these days.

Penn State's defense holds inside its own 25. Iowa connects on a 40-yard field goal to take the lead. Iowa 3, PSU 0, 8:23 Q1. https://t.co/K148H4OzCN

Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh are playing on opposite ends of the line from where they've played most of the year

The Nittany Lions' first drive lasted only six plays before they were forced to punt, but Levis looked calm and collected on that 3rd-and-12 to move the chains.

Penn State wins the toss and will receive.

There's a new QB1 in town (📷: @jonahrosen10 ) pic.twitter.com/L13Hy3lEUm

Penn State's starting offense: OT Rasheed Walker OG Mike Miranda C Michal Menet G Will Fries OG Caedan Wallace TE Brenton Strange WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR Parker Washington WR Jahan Dotson RB Deyvn Ford QB Will Levis

Let's see if I can get all of this in one place: -Will Levis is taking first-team QB reps -No TE Pat Freiermuth -No TE Zack Kuntz -No No. 3 QB Ta'Quan Roberson -No reseve OL Des Holmes -CB Tariq Castro-Fields is in uniform after warming up but not playing last week.

All 11 Iowa defensive starters are accounted for; expect a rotation of Seth Benson and Jack Campbell at MLB.

Per Iowa sideline reporter Rob Brooks, OT Coy Cronk is questionable but could rotate. Guard Kyler Schott, will miss today but hopes to return for Black Friday. DE John Waggoner also is out. Penn State DB Tariq Castro-Fields a gametime decision.

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth out for Iowa & possibly the yr. W/ loss of Journey Brown & Noah Cain, PSU in 2020 now missing that trio's 2019 offensive production: 25 TDs (41%) 213 carries (41%) 1,350 rush yds. (55%) 65 catches (30%) 693 rec. yds. (24%)

FWIW Will Levis taking snaps from starting C Michal Menet.

Will Levis leading a huddle, OC Kirk Ciarrocca talking to him right out of the gate. Two early signs towards the *assumed* start today. pic.twitter.com/p0YF5Ky4Jb

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth not dressed for today's game against Iowa. pic.twitter.com/LmvG6h3iHb

Will Levis was doing most of the talking in the offensive huddle but Sean Clifford was the first one out of the tunnel FWIW. More importantly, no TE Pat Freiermuth or TE Zack Kuntz in uniform today.

