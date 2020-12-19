Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights from Penn State vs. Illinois
Penn State and Illinois are set for a tilt inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday evening, as the Nittany Lions look to extend their winning streak to four games against a 2-5 Fighting Illini group. Follow along here as the BWI Staff collects all the news, analysis and highlights that you need to see.
2nd Quarter
Halftime Stats pic.twitter.com/CjbhDOJI9B— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 20, 2020
The PSU single-game receiving yards record is held by Deon Butler at 216 yards.— David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 20, 2020
Jahan Dotson is at 183 with more than a half to go.
Jahan Dotson is simply too speedy. 💨@H55ZY has 5 grabs for 183 yards and 2 TDs for @PennStateFball...and it's not even halftime: pic.twitter.com/5ZopBt94WQ— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) December 20, 2020
Jahan Dotson...— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) December 20, 2020
5 catches, 183 yds, 2 TD
50-yd punt return
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Jahan Dotson takes a screen pass 70 yards to the house. That's his second touchdown of at least 70 yards already tonight. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
2Q: Penn State 35, Illinois 21— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) December 19, 2020
-- 5:32 to play in the half
-- PSU/Illini: 479 yds total offense, 8.55 average yds per play
-- Lamont Wade 100y KR TD
-- Jahan Dotson 75y TD catch, 50y PR, 40-113 rec.
Both Penn State freshman backs have TDs tonight, with Keyvone Lee bulldozing the last four plays of that series. That was a 91-yard drive that included a 4th-and-1 conversion.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 19, 2020
Penn State has scored on three consecutive series to take a 35-21 lead.
Really didn't picture Penn State scoring 35 points in the first half, let alone without Parker Washington registering a target.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) December 19, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Keyvone Lee slips into the end zone from a yard out to extend the PSU lead. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
Brandon Smith has missed a few tackles this season but he comes flying in on all of them. Fine balance there but his closing speed is special.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) December 19, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Caziah Holmes carries it in from three yards out as the Nittany Lions reclaim the lead. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
1st Quarter
End of 1st Quarter Stats pic.twitter.com/SzzLORKvhY— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
End of 1Q (finally): PSU 21, Illinois 21— Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) December 19, 2020
The two teams have combined for 355 yards of total offense so far.
Juice Scruggs had a monster block on that TD run,. He's playing really, really well when he gets into the game. https://t.co/0ZoNek6Ll6— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 19, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Will Levis carries it on from 4 yards out on 4th down.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
Theo Johnson just looks so good ... in such limited opps.— Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) December 19, 2020
Get him the ball
TOUCHDOWN, Illinois: Daniel Barker takes a screen pass 38 yards for the score. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Illinois: Chase Brown answers right back for the Illini, carrying it in from 12 yards out. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
Ellis Brooks dropped into coverage on 2nd and 11 without even looking at his keys. I'm truly mystified by him on a week-to-week basis.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 19, 2020
That 100-yard kick return for a score by Lamont Wade makes him the sixth player in school history to have a kick return for at least 100 yards (six occasions, six players, six TDs).— Greg Kincaid (@grk5016) December 19, 2020
Last 100-yard return for PSU came in 2010 (Chaz Powell vs. Youngstown State).
Back-to-back weeks with kick/punt return touchdowns for Penn State. Had one of those in the last two seasons combined.— David Eckert (@davideckert98) December 19, 2020
Wade personally pleaded his case before the season to ST coordinator Joe Lorig to return kicks like he did when he starred at Clairton High. Showed why right there with a *100-yard* score. PSU 14, UI 7. 10:51 1Q.— Derek Levarse (@TLdlevarse) December 19, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Lamont Wade takes the ensuing kick back to the house. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Illinois: Brian Hightower hauls in a 5-yard pass from Williams. The extra point is good.— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
Penn State 7, Illinois 7, 11:06, Q1. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q
James Franklin: not very happy with Sen Clifford right now.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) December 19, 2020
Sean Clifford gives the ball right back to Illinois with a fumble. The play is reviewed, but the call is confirmed. Illini ball at the PSU 16. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
First career INT for sophomore CB Keaton Ellis.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 19, 2020
First play from scrimmage! 😮@PennStateFball strikes first and fast with this catch and burst from @H55ZY: pic.twitter.com/EZZKAWZ2MY— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 19, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Jahan Dotson scores on a 75-yard pass on the first play of the game. https://t.co/Jq7Gf7Hs7q— Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2020
Pregame
Starting defense for #PennState— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) December 19, 2020
DL: Toney-Mustipher-Shelton-Simmons
LB: Smith-Brooks-Luketa
DB: Wilson-Brisker-Wade-Ellis
Starting offense for #PennState— Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) December 19, 2020
OL: Walker-Miranda-Menet-Fries-Wallace
WR: KLS-Washington-Dotson
TE: Strange
RB: Lee
QB: Clifford
Marquis Wilson and Keaton Ellis will start at cornerback.— Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) December 19, 2020
Assistant coach Terry Smith said Thursday #PennState had 2.5 healthy CBs last week.
Today's Penn State-Illinois referee is John O'Neill.— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) December 19, 2020
Jayson Oweh is in street clothes today. He'll miss his second straight game.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 19, 2020
Out at Penn State— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) December 19, 2020
DB Adams
DB S. Brown
LB Cooper
WR Cumby
DB Hobbs
WR J. Imatorbhebhe
OL Kramer
RB Love
DL Mondesir
DL Perry
DL Shipton
WR Sidney
LB Tolson
DL Woods
Previously announced out for the season
LB Barnes
OL Jeresaty
OL Palczewski
