 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights as Penn State visits Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-28 10:03:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights as Penn State visits Michigan

BWI Staff
BWI Staff

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

Two of the most surprising disappointments in college football collide today as the Nittany Lions head to Ann Arbor in search of their first win of the season — and James Franklin's first win at the Big House. Follow along here with the BWI staff as we collect news, analysis and highlights from the game.

Pregame

Pregame reads from BWI

Opponent Preview: Snap Counts and PFF Grades for Michigan

Phil's Key Matchups: Michigan

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

BWI Staff Predictions: Michigan

Michigan Preview: Wolverines in Sheep's Clothing?

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}