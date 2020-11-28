BlueWhiteIllustrated - Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights as Penn State visits Michigan

Live Blog: News, Analysis and Highlights as Penn State visits Michigan
Two of the most surprising disappointments in college football collide today as the Nittany Lions head to Ann Arbor in search of their first win of the season — and James Franklin's first win at the Big House. Follow along here with the BWI staff as we collect news, analysis and highlights from the game.
Pregame
Biggest bet we’ve seen so far? Someone bet $110,000 on 0-5 Penn State as 1.5 point dogs against 2-3 Michigan at @betmgm. Returns $100K if Nittany Lions cover 😳— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 28, 2020
Per ESPN College GameDay:— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 28, 2020
DE Kwity Paye is IN for Michigan today.
RB Devyn Ford is OUT for Penn State.
Penn State running backs Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes and Joseph Bruno warm up with assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider. No sign of Devyn Ford yet. @psufootball pic.twitter.com/fCaZgKp9i4— Joe Hermitt (@JoeHermitt) November 28, 2020
No Giles Jackson out there— angelique (@chengelis) November 28, 2020
Cade McNamara, who rallied #Michigan last week to a win at Rutgers, is expected to start at QB for the Wolverines today, per source. #BigNoonKickoff— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2020
Pregame reads from BWI
Opponent Preview: Snap Counts and PFF Grades for Michigan
BWI Staff Predictions: Michigan
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook