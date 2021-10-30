 Listen to Phil’s radio show "Phil's Take on Penn State Football"
Listen to "Phil's Take on Penn State Football"

Philip Grosz • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Publisher
Blue White Illustrated's Phil Grosz joined Jed Donahue for their weekly radio appearance discussing all things Penn State football as the Nittany Lions gear up for their Saturday night showdown with Ohio State

And, in a special appearance, noted ESPN college football commentator Chris Fowler joins the show, plus Jack Ham and Bill Rabinowitz.

Check out their extended conversation in the two audio clips posted below:

Check out BWI publisher Phil Grosz's extended radio appearance from the weekend.

CLIP 1

CLIP 2

CLIP 3

CLIP 4

