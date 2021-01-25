BlueWhiteIllustrated - Listen to Phil’s radio show: “Phil’s Take on Penn State Football”

Blue White Illustrated publisher Phil Grosz joined Jed Donahue of the PA Sports Network Saturday morning to talk about the latest happenings with the Penn State football program as it returned to action last week.

Following a month-long break between its 4-5 2020 season and the winter workouts that are now underway, plenty transpired within the program including an offensive coordinator change, transfers in and transfers out, and much more.

Hear what Phil has to say about those topics in his radio segments, here: