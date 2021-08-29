 Listen to Phil’s radio show "Phil's Take on Penn State Football"
Listen to Phil's extended Wisconsin, Penn State preview

Philip Grosz • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Blue White Illustrated's Phil Grosz joined Jed Donahue this weekend to chat about the Nittany Lions as they continue their preparation for Wisconsin on Saturday.

What do the Badgers have in store fore Penn State? Phil gives a special insight into the Wisconsin program in the first matchup of the year between the two teams.

That, and Phil's usual commentary breaking down the Nittany Lions in every facet.

Check out their extended, hour-long conversation in the audio clip posted below:

Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel

Check out BWI publisher Phil Grosz's extended conversation with Jed Donahue

CLIP 1

CLIP 2


