 BlueWhiteIllustrated - LISTEN: Phil's take on Penn State football and the NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 10:59:38 -0500') }} football Edit

LISTEN: Phil's take on Penn State football and the NFL Draft

Philip Grosz • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Publisher

Check out BWI publisher Phil Grosz's extended conversation with Jed Donahue as the Nittany Lions turn the page on their spring practices and head into the summer offseason, as well as a discussion surrounding Penn State's place in the NFL Draft.

LISTEN

*******

