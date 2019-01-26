“They go up and we fight back. We keep fighting back. They went up a few points, we fight back again. We get it to one point and I just love the team's grit,” said head coach Patrick Chambers. “We're this close to breaking through. I am more optimistic walking out of this arena than I was a week ago. We just gotta clean up a few things. A couple of rebounds here and there. A couple of missed free throws here and there. Missed assignments on both ends”

Already mired in a winless string of Big Ten games, the Nittany Lions fell again, this time a 64-60 decision to the visiting Scarlet Knights. The loss sent Penn State to an 0-9 record against conference competition while securing its spot firmly at the bottom of the league standings.

The Nittany Lions, trailing Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center, trailed by just one point when Mike Watkins’ bucket went down at the 2:33 mark in the second half. But, unable to capitalize on repeated opportunities on the offensive end, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a free throw shooting competition in the final minute.

Critically, rebounds were a conundrum for the Nittany Lions throughout the afternoon, not so much due to Rutgers’ slight 41-39 overall advantage on the boards, but more due to timing.

Especially off Ron Harper’s missed jumper with 39 seconds to play, a personal foul called on the floor against Penn State forward John Harrar sent Eugene Omuruyi to the line for a pair. Hitting both, that Nittany Lion junior Lamar Stevens could only connect on one of two free throws himself on the other end left Penn State fighting a 4-point deficit with only 17 seconds left to play.

Able to get true freshman guard Rasir Bolton to the line with 13 seconds, hitting both, a quick foul set up the game’s crucial final 11 seconds when Geo Baker built on his team-high 20 points by knocking down the first of two free throws.

Out of timeouts, Trent Buttrick’s rebound went to Bolton, who again sprinted up the court working the same action as he’d done the previous trip.

This time, trailing 63-60, Bolton edged himself deep into the baseline corner for a step-back three. Unable to connect, the shot fell harmlessly to the hardwood, leaving the Nittany Lions helpless but to watch Rutgers ice the game at the free throw line with 0.4 seconds remaining.

“He can shoot three if he wants it, but we have some action on the other side too if he wants that corner three over there. Or, he's got Lamar and at the time I had Trent in, those guys, filling in slot areas,” said Chambers. “So he had a lot of different choices with 9.2 seconds to go, and I felt like he got it off clean. He had just hit one similar to that in practice the other day so I felt like, good shot. I threw in some rebounders, it didn't go in. But it's never that shot. It's a free throw, it's a rebound, it's a turnover.”

Finishing with 14 turnovers to just nine assists for the game, Chambers suggested that further work in those critical areas could be the difference in pushing his Nittany Lions into the win they’re so desperately seeking.

“We go back to work tomorrow, they get training, a little bit with (trainer Jon Salazar) and ice and all that good stuff. Then we go back to work on Monday, start preparing for Purdue,” said Chambers. “That's gotta be the mindset. Keep getting better, one percent better, each day. We're this close.”