The Nittany Lions continued their march through the NIT Tuesday night at the Al McGuire Center, topping Marquette, 85-80. The win propels Penn State back to the NIT semifinals for the first time since 2009 where it will face the winner of the Mississippi State, Louisville game.

Saturday, the Nittany Lions traveled to face top-seed Notre Dame. Tuesday night, they traveled to Milwaukee to face No. 2-seed Marquette.

Earning back-to-back road wins against Big East opponents, the Nittany Lions started trading punches with the Golden Eagles in a hostile environment.

Then they took over the game.

Led by a hot shooting start from senior Shep Garner and Lamar Stevens, the Nittany Lions subdued the hosts with a pair of runs in the first and second quarters, respectively. Answering every Marquette punch, the Lions took a 41-34 lead to the half on the back of a Tony Carr 4-0 spurt in the closing minute.

The second half began much the same way.

Sparked by another Garner three immediately out of the gates, the Nittany Lions built their lead to double-digits and wouldn't look back. Fluctuating between an 8-13 point lead, Penn State continued to get strong scoring contributions from Stevens, Garner and Carr, as its truncated role players also stepped in.

In the continued absence of big man Mike Watkins, the two-headed approach of Julian Moore and John Harrar fought for rebounds and chipped in with a combined eight points. With Josh Reaves sent to the bench for all but five first-half minutes, Jamari Wheeler also saw extended run as Nazeer Bostick continued to sit due to a suspension. The three combined for 16 of the Lions' 30 rebounds in a game in which they'd ultimately outmuscle the Golden Eagles on the boards.

Marquette, however, was not done.

Stringing together a 12-2 run midway through the final quarter as the Nittany Lions went cold from the floor, the Golden Eagles were able to cut the deficit to just four points with 3:19 left to play. Stepping up to knock down a wide open three, thanks largely to the drawn double of Carr in the lane, Reaves steadied the ship to take a 72-65 lead.

For the second time in under a minute of game action, though, Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey stepped into a Penn State defender from beyond-the-arc to draw a three-shot trip to the free throw line. Stevens, topping off his game-high 30 points, would prove to be too much for the Golden Eagles late. First knocking down a turnaround baseline jumper with time winding down on the shot clock, Stevens followed with successive alley-oop opportunities to safely put away the hosts for good.

Though a late flurry of shots helped Marquette force Penn State to seal the game at the free throw line, Carr did exactly that. Hitting 7-of-10 shots from the charity stripe in the last minute, Carr iced the game without incident.