After Wisconsin sent its goalie to the bench, defenseman Ty Emberson scored to push the game to overtime. Linus Weissbach scored the winner, doing the Nittany Lions a huge favor in the process.

With Penn State needing a Wisconsin win (in overtime or regulation) to earn home-ice advantage in the first round of the Big Ten playoffs, the Badgers trailed Michigan 3-2 late in the game.

It had to be that way, didn’t it? With the twists and turns the Nittany Lions have endured this year, a run-of-the-mill last day just wouldn’t have felt right.

Even when it wasn’t in the same state, Penn State found a way to make the final few hours of its regular season dramatic.

Ironically, it’ll be those same Wisconsin Badgers who come calling to Pegula Ice Arena next weekend for a 3-game series set to begin Friday at 8 p.m.

The Nittany Lions are 1-2-1 against Wisconsin this year. They split a home series with the Badgers last weekend.

Penn State’s own game on Saturday was just a touch less dramatic.

Bouncing back from a crushing 5-4 overtime defeat on Friday in which the Nittany Lions blew a 4-1 lead, Penn State earned a close 3-2 win Saturday to split its season series with the Irish.

Evan Barratt, back in the lineup for this series after missing three games with an injury, ensured his first goal back was a big one.

With the Nittany Lions on the power play in the third period, Barratt ripped a wrist shot by Notre Dame netminder Cale Morris glove-side.

Barratt’s 16th goal of the season gave the Nittany Lions a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish in a back-and-forth affair.

The Nittany Lions took the lead early thanks to a goal from Nikita Pavlychev.

It was a meaningful goal for Penn State’s Russian enforcer after he was given a game misconduct late in Friday’s game for contact to the head. The Irish eventually scored on the five minutes of power-play time granted by the penalty to win the game.

Saturday, Notre Dame tied it up after Pavlychev’s goal by scoring on a 5-on-3 advantage to send the game to the first intermission tied at 1.

Alex Limoges scored on the power play in the second period to again put the Nittany Lions in front, but Notre Dame again responded to even out the period.

In the third, the Nittany Lions clamped down defensively after Barratt’s goal — something they were unable to do Friday, and for that matter, the vast majority of the season.

But even with those difficulties, the Nittany Lions find themselves in a relatively good place entering the postseason. They sit 16th in the PairWise rankings, one spot out from potentially claiming an at-large bid.

The Nittany Lions have work to do, though. A first-round loss to the Badgers would surely end their season.

With Penn State again set to host a regional in Allentown if it qualifies, the stakes are even larger for Guy Gadowsky’s club.

Here’s a look at the full Big Ten Tournament bracket: