The record book will call the game played between Penn State and Minnesota on Friday night a tie.

The goal horn, the roar of the crowd, the emphatic on-ice celebration, and even Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky might indicate that the Nittany Lions don’t feel entirely the same way.

“It feels a little better than tie,” Gadowsky said.

Alex Limoges scored in double overtime to give Penn State an extra Big Ten point in a game that will go down officially as a 3-3 stalemate. Limoges kicked the puck to his stick after it got tangled in his skates to score an ugly goal that gave Penn State life in the Big Ten title race.

The Nittany Lions now sit a point up on the Golden Gophers in the conference standings. With a win tomorrow in its regular season finale, Penn State would give itself a shot at the Big Ten regular season title — though it would need some help next week while it watches from home as other teams vie for more points.

Limoges’ goal ensured one of Penn State’s most complete performances of the season wasn’t a total waste.

The Nittany Lions sent 57 shots the way of Minnesota netminder Jack LaFontaine in regulation and the first overtime, only for 54 of them to be sent away.

“I thought we played well on both sides of the puck and had a lot of chances,” Gadowsky said. “I think that was one of our more consistent games as of late.”

Even so, the puck just wouldn’t find twine for the Nittany Lions, and LaFontaine had some help.

The puck still rolling around in LaFontaine’s crease late in the third period with the game tied at 3-3, the officials whistled the play dead. Just as the whistle blew, Penn State’s Kevin Wall tapped the puck in. It should have given Penn State a 4-3 lead, but it didn’t.

“Obviously when you’re buzzing around the net, you’re flying around, you’d like to — I’ll leave it at that,” Gadowsky said, stopping short of critiquing the officials.

Jumping on Minnesota early, the Nittany Lions had their chances to make it a moot point, but the Nittany Lions struggled to finish, just as they would all game. When the first period was nearly over, Aarne Talvitie used some nifty glovework on the doorstep to score the game’s first goal — his first since December 13.

It’s been an uneven season for Talvitie after tearing his ACL last winter at the World Juniors. Both Gadowsky and Penn State captain Brandon Biro were impressed by his performance Friday.

“He’s just been coming and coming and coming,” Gadowsky said. “If there is one guy on our team who’s been snakebitten it’s been Aarne...However, I do think his skating is getting back — as you saw tonight — to what it was prior to the World Juniors.”

Penn State entered the locker room with a 1-0 lead, but Tyler Nanne answered on the rush for the Gophers in the second to put the teams even heading into the final 20 minutes.

Biro made a pretty, no-look pass to Nate Sucese for a one-timer goal to start the scoring in the third and give Penn State a 2-1 lead. Then Ben Meyers scored for Minnesota on a soft goal that Penn State goalie Peyton Jones would surely like to have back.

With eight minutes left, Bryce Brodzinski scored a rebound goal to put the Gophers ahead. Despite commanding the flow of play for almost the entire game, Penn State was in position to lose.

Biro wouldn’t let them.

Sandwiched between two Minnesota defenseman, Biro lunged with his stick to poke a rolling puck by LaFontaine and into the net, setting Penn State up to take the extra point in double overtime.

“Both of their defensemen were looking at the puck a little bit, so I was able to just sneak behind them and get a stick on it,” Biro said. “It was rolling a little bit which was nice because it made it easier for me to get it up.”

Still with an opportunity to earn three points in single overtime, Penn State still ran into some bad puck luck, as Limoges caught a post — his second of the night.

He was everywhere for the Nittany Lions, but unable to finish until the very last moment, though he wishes it had come sooner.

“I would much rather it be in regulation or the first overtime,” Limoges said. “Any way for the boys to win.”