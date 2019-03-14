Tangling with Minnesota for the second time this year, this time in a second round matchup of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, Penn State's first half was a familiar one. Now the 10-seed against the 7-seed Gophers, the Nittany Lions produced a first-half advantage and managed to build on it in the second. Like their trip to Minneapolis in January, though, the advantage would not be enough. Stalling offensively in the final five minutes of action, Penn State was forced into overtime by the Gophers and, eventually, succumbed to a 77-72 decision. The loss sends the Nittany Lions to a 14-18 overall record for the 2018-19 campaign with a 7-14 mark against Big Ten competition.

The Nittany Lions grew and maintained a lead of as many as eight points, including as the game's final minutes approached. Taking a 59-51 lead on a Lamar Stevens bucket with 4:57 left to play, the Nittany Lions' offensive production went silent. Missing four straight shots and surrendering a turnover, bookending a half that also included a stretch of 0 for 10 shooting, the Nittany Lions stalled at 59 as the Gophers went to work. A Dupree McBrayer jumper pulled Minnesota within six before an Amir Coffey jumper moved the score to 59-55. Looking for a stabilizing bucket out of the under-four minute media timeout, a beautiful dish from Jamari Wheeler to Mike Watkins at the basket went unrewarded as the big man couldn't connect. Even so, another second-chance opportunity - something the Nittany Lions capitalized on to the tune of 19 points for the game - was lost when the ball was poked free from Lamar Stevens' hands with 2:58 left to play. Pushed ahead to Coffey, the Gopher guard finished with a dunk to reduce the deficit to two. Again pushing the ball to the bucket on the ensuing possession, an arm hook by Gopher big man Matz Stockman on Stevens went uncalled by the officiating crew, while Stevens would finish shooting just two free throws in the second half as a whole - both on the Lions' first possession of the new period.