“The first four minutes, to me, were going to be critical to see where our heads were, what our mindset was,” Chambers said in his postgame television interview. “I’m really proud of this group. They have never hung their head all season long, and I don’t know what’s going to go on after this, and it doesn’t matter to me, because the way they just competed for the 36 minutes… we defended, we rebounded… we were (3-for-15) from three and (16-for-26) from the free throw line and somehow we found a way. It’s a credit to Lamar Stevens and his teammates.”

Responding to the early deficit, the Nittany Lions broke free of their 0-10 start to Big Ten play, their myriad of competitive games in which they found themselves on the wrong end of the final decision, and topped the Wildcats, 59-52.

And for the first four minutes at Northwestern on the quick turnaround Monday evening, that uncertainty bore itself out. His Nittany Lions, coughing up turnovers, getting outrebounded, and shooting for a miserable clip to start, found themselves trailing at the first media timeout.

Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers couldn’t be sure how his Nittany Lions would respond to their latest loss, a gut-punch Saturday afternoon against Purdue.

Stevens, the Nittany Lions’ veteran heart, had everything to do with the win.

Knocking down 5-of-11 shots from the floor, Stevens’ 18 points were a team high to go along with seven rebounds and six assists, also team highs for the game. Earning eight of his points at the free throw line, Stevens also helped right Penn State’s problematic rate at the free throw line, one that dipped below 50 percent for the majority of the game and ended at 61.5 percent thanks to Stevens’ 8-for-10 mark.

“He emerged. We always say show up. You gotta keep showing up. Leadership never takes a day off. So keep showing up. And that’s what he kept doing,” said Chambers. “He’s growing. Through adversity and through challenges, you grow and you learn.”

So too have the Nittany Lions’ freshmen grown.

Aided largely by a 14-point effort from Rasir Bolton, including six rebounds and a pair of assists, and another outstanding defensive performance from Jamari Wheeler, the Nittany Lions won the hustle plays that helped turn the game in spite of otherwise pedestrian offensive numbers.

Owning a 20-10 advantage on fast break points and a 14-7 edge in points off turnovers, the Nittany Lions earned a 32-30 lead going into the half and maintained it for the duration of the second half.

Still, the Nittany Lions had to go out and win it.

Never exceeding a lead greater than eight points, every mini Penn State run was met with a big counterpunch from the Wildcats. Until the final minute, however, when a pair of Stevens free throws and a key defensive stand helped finish out the game.

Proud of his team for closing out a game, something that had been problematic in seven of 10 Big Ten losses that had been extremely competitive leading into this one, Stevens said he liked the makeup of this group moving forward.

“It means a lot to me because it shows our resilience and our growth. We have a lot of freshmen for our young positions and I thought they really stepped up at the end of the game tonight,” said Stevens. “It was an all-around effort tonight.”

Penn State will return to action on the road Thursday at Ohio State (7 p.m.)