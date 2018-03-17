



Having controlled the game from its onset, Penn State's chance to collapse came at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions' 14-point lead at the end of the third quarter was cut in half less than two minutes into the fourth. Top-seeded Notre Dame appeared poised to finally wake up inside its home building.

But Josh Reaves had seen enough. He swiped the ball from star Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell and sank two free throws on the other end to stop the run in its tracks, helping Penn State advance to the NIT quarterfinals with a 73-63 win.

The Lions never trailed, frustrating Notre Dame for 40 minutes with ferocious defense that led to 12 turnovers and 19 points.

The win didn’t come without a scare for Penn State. Shep Garner collided with a Notre Dame player as the senior tried to jump out in front of a pass near midcourt midway through the fourth quarter. He had to be helped off the floor, but returned shortly thereafter.