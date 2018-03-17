Having controlled the game from its onset, Penn State's chance to collapse came at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Nittany Lions' 14-point lead at the end of the third quarter was cut in half less than two minutes into the fourth. Top-seeded Notre Dame appeared poised to finally wake up inside its home building.
But Josh Reaves had seen enough. He swiped the ball from star Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell and sank two free throws on the other end to stop the run in its tracks, helping Penn State advance to the NIT quarterfinals with a 73-63 win.
The Lions never trailed, frustrating Notre Dame for 40 minutes with ferocious defense that led to 12 turnovers and 19 points.
The win didn’t come without a scare for Penn State. Shep Garner collided with a Notre Dame player as the senior tried to jump out in front of a pass near midcourt midway through the fourth quarter. He had to be helped off the floor, but returned shortly thereafter.
His brief absence opened the door for one final run for the Irish. Penn State turned the ball over on each of its ensuing two possessions, allowing Notre Dame to cut the lead to eight points with just under two minutes remaining.
Tony Carr had the answer.
Bouncing back from his worst performance of the season against Temple - he scored just two points - Carr drilled a 3-pointer over Farrell to extend Penn State’s advantage back to 11 points. It gave Pat Chambers’ team the cushion it needed to coast through the game’s final minute.
While Carr didn’t post his best shooting performance - 6-15 from the field and 2-7 from 3-point range - he made up for it at the foul line, sinking 10 of his 12 attempts. The sophomore finished with a game-high 24 points.
Carr wasn’t the only Nittany Lion to find his form offensively. Garner went 4-10 from beyond the arc to extend his career. Against Temple, he didn't make a field goal until the fourth quarter.
Reaves once again stood out on both ends of the floor, collecting three steals. He added 18 points at the other end.
But it was Penn State’s defense that proved vital. The Nittany Lions held Notre Dame to 18 percent from 3-point range and picked up eight steals. With both teams shooting 38 percent from the field, those extra possessions proved to be vital in keeping the Nittany Lions ahead from start to finish.
Having played its final game at the Bryce Jordan Center this season against Temple, Penn State will visit either second-seed Marquette or third-seeded Oregon for the right to play in the NIT final four at Madison Square Garden.