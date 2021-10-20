Lions set to host top 2023 offensive line prospect Saturday

He also then returned just a month later for an unofficial visit at the end of July.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, Miller has been on campus twice before. Back in June, he and his teammates from Life Christian Academy in Chester, Va., attended the staff's Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament and Big Man Challenge. That gave Miller the opportunity to work with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein , and he finished as one of the top performers.

Penn State will host one of its top offensive line prospects in the Class of 2023 Saturday in Joshua Miller .

What makes this visit notable is that Miller is planning some sort of an announcement on Nov. 2, which is the two-year anniversary of his father passing away from cancer. He's yet to publicly disclose what he plans to do, but Miller said he could end up committing or just announcing his top schools.

"It's a great program," Miller said previously in regards to Penn State. "They built it back up to get to one of the top programs in the nation. Great fanbase, everything about them. Just a great school overall."

In regards to Trautwein, he added, "He's a great dude, great energy. He seemed like a real genuine dude. I want to get to know him more. Right now, Penn State is probably one of the top schools recruiting me."

As for who else is in the mix, Clemson appears to be a serious contender. Miller took an unofficial visit for the game against Boston College just a few weeks ago. Just like at Penn State, he also camped with Dabo Swinney and his staff in the summer.

Miller also camped at Florida State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pitt and Virginia Tech this summer. North Carolina also hosted him for an unofficial visit in July.

If he were to attend Penn State, Miller will likely be a guard at the next level. The Nittany Lions already hold one commitment from an interior prospect in Alex Birchmeier.