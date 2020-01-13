News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 11:51:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Lions set to host multiple defensive backs this weekend

Saf. Jeffrey Davis Jr. is one of multiple defensive backs set to visit this weekend.
Saf. Jeffrey Davis Jr. is one of multiple defensive backs set to visit this weekend.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

With the dead period ending in just a few days, Saturday is set to be busy recruiting weekend for James Franklin and his assistant coaches. Last week, multiple offensive lineman, including Wyatt Mi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}