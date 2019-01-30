He had a freshman (Gavin Teasdale) with tons of potential opt to drop off the team and potentially transfer, and he has had to juggle the lineup a few times this season because of illness or injuries, the latest coming last Friday at Purdue when freshman 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young twisted a knee while trying to twist out of Ben Thornton's grip.

And yet Sanderson and the top-ranked Nittany Lions, who face No. 4 Michigan at 7 p.m. Friday at Bryce Jordan Center (Big Ten Network), have managed to weather those dust storms and ring up a winning streak of 54. So what's another one or two problems this year? You just deal, according to Sanderson.

Cael Sanderson knows. In the last three seasons alone, the Penn State wrestling coach has had positions in the lineup in which he's had to make difficult personnel decisions, highly accomplished wrestlers who suffered injuries, guys who opt to transfer in-season or afterward, and wrestlers who at times struggle with making weight.

Collegiate coaches in any sport – even the ones sometimes unjustly labeled as minor -- wouldn't make the proverbial big bucks if they didn't have to deal with distractions that come out of nowhere and have a tendency to linger.

"You always hope you don't have to deal with any adversity, right? That's just how we are," Sanderson said. "But it's just part of sports and life; it's something you generally deal with and every team's dealing with.



"You always have a lot to be grateful for and be optimistic about. We have a great team and we don't have a kid who's anything close to what we had with Nolf last year (a more serious midseason knee injury). That was tough. It's just part of the sport."



But Sanderson remained typically upbeat on Tuesday, saying that the staff is optimistic that Shakur Rasheed will be back in the lineup at 184, and went so far as to use the exact same word while talking about Bravo-Young's potential status.



"We'll know more on Friday," he said. "He has to be ready to go and be able to wrestle well and be able to defend himself."



Sanderson cited that there were several weeks until the postseason but that the staff wants Bravo-Young in the lineup. "The more matches he gets, the more experience, the better. Friday with (No. 1 Stevan) MIcic … he's very, very good and that's a guy we'd like him to get a feel for."



Sanderson also said they won't "throw somebody out there who's not ready to go," but adding that Bravo-Young has responded well and "he's doing pretty darn good, actually."



Bravo-Young hasn't had an overabundance of top-flight competition but Micic would provide just that. Last season's NCAA runner-up is fresh off a 14-1 victory over Ohio State's Luke Pletcher during Michigan's 19-17 win over the Buckeyes the same night Bravo-Young got hurt against Purdue.



Thus, time will tell and the Lions' match-up against the fourth-ranked Wolverines will be telling in terms of who can hold on to the No. 1 spot or who wants to climb up to it.

It's not outlandish to say that Michigan could win six bouts on Friday. And while it might not be outlandish, it still ranks as pretty doggone doubtful. Some might say the bout card could read 8-2 Penn State at night's end.



The Wolverines are outright favorites in the first two weights, regardless of whether Bravo-Young wrestles. That means it would be helpful if toss-up bouts at 141 and 149 went the Lions' way, and rematches at 157 and 174, both of which were tight in last year's dual meet at Ann Arbor, also fell in the Lions' favor.



But who in their right mind wouldn't favor two-time NCAA champion Jason Nolf on Friday against Alec Pantaleo? And Mark Hall's third match in the past year with Myles Amine could well be the night's best bout.



"Yeah, I beat him twice," Hall said Tuesday. "I have to watch out. He likes to shoot, and he's pretty good on top. He reversed me once and he took me down once. He wrestles hard; I just gotta be ready for a good scrap."



Sanderson said the guys who had close bouts last year aren't worried about last year. "I think we want to wrestle well and each individual understands they have a very tough opponent and a lot of them have faced these opponents in the past and there's a little more familiarity there," he said. "It's more about what we're gonna on Friday night and we'll find out on Friday night."



A No. 5 vs. No. 6 match-up at 141 also should be entertaining between Penn State's Nick Lee and Michigan's Kanen Storr, although Storr was manhandled by Ohio State's top-ranked Joey McKenna last Friday. Same with 165 between Vincenzo Joseph and Michigan's Logan Massa. Joseph had his way in last season's dual meet but the two have waged incredibly tight battles in the past.



Sanderson said Michigan has a lot of very good, experienced wrestlers in the lineup. "I just think Coach Bormet – I've known him a long time and I think he's a great coach – and they're gonna be ready to go," he said. "They had a big win last week and I'm sure they're happy with where they're at and it just makes things a little more exciting. They're coming in here to kick our butts and that makes it more fun for everybody."



Including Devin Schnupp at 125 and Hall at 174.



"I think it's gonna be cool in front of the crowd," said Schnupp (6-10), who recorded his first career B1G victory at Indiana on Sunday.



"I think it's awesome wrestling in the BJC," Hall said. "I wish we could do it more. Just having all the people there. I think no matter where we wrestle we have pretty good fan support, but it's always fun wrestling in BJC; it's like a show."



It's under the bright lights and on the big stage that make it a show where Penn State excels.



"I think this team, the bigger the match, the better they're gonna compete," Sanderson said. "I believe as we progress toward March we'll wrestle better and better; it's just something that I believe and I think they believe the same thing.



"We've been blessed to have a situation where that's been the case in the past and whether that will be the same this year we'll find out."