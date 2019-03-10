Nolf's win was followed by victories by Vincenzo Joseph at 165, Mark Hall at 174, Shakur Rasheed at 184, Bo Nickal at 197 and Anthony Cassar at 285.

"Overall I think we wrestled pretty well, we won some tough matches, we lost some tough matches,'' Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. "Some of the matches you're seeing in the semifinals could be matches that you'll see in the finals of the national championships. We wrestled fine but we have to finish strong.''

Penn State got off to a bit of a rough start when Nick Lee (141) and Brady Berge (149) lost semifinal bouts to Ohio State opponents, but Jason Nolf started a streak of six straight wins to enable Penn State to pull away.

The Lions lead Ohio State 131-112.5 as Buckeyes have one less finalist than Penn State. Nebraska is third with 85 points.

Penn State advanced eight wrestlers to the Saturday night's semifinals and the Nittany Lions will have six in Sunday's finals, which will be aired on BTN at 4 p.m.

And it wouldn't take an illegal headslap to make you figure out who's leading the race for first place.

MINNEAPOLIS – What looked at one time – at least off the mat – to be a possible epic battle for a Big Ten wrestling team title has turned into a battle royale, all right, but for second place.

125 pounds: Spencer Lee of Iowa and Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern will have a rematch in Sunday's finals. Rivera beat Lee at the Midlands. Lee majored Minnesota's Sean Russell 8-0 Saturday while Rivera did the same to Michigan State's RayVon Foley, 14-6. Penn State's Devin Schnupp lost three bouts, including a special bout in order to wrestle back for ninth place.





133 pounds: An anticipated finals bouts between Michigan's Stevan Micic and Rutgers' Nick Suriano won't materialize because Micic forfeited to Ohio State's Luke Pletcher. Suriano avenged a dual-meet defeat to Iowa's Austin DeSanto with a 6-3 win. Things got a little chippy between the two aggressive wrestlers and Suriano yielded a late stalling point but got a late defensive takedown and sstalling point for a 6-3 win amid boos from the Iowa fans and a chirpy DeSanto. Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young lost a rematch to Ohio State's Pletcher but bounced back with two consolation victories to remain alive for third place. Bravo-Young and DeSanto will wrestle on Sunday.





141 pounds: Ohio State's Joey McKenna avenged his dual-meet defeat to Penn State's Nick Lee with a 5-4 win. Lee scored late to close that gap but wasn't legitimately close to winning the bout. McKenna displayed some excellent counters on Lee's penetrations onto McKenna's legs. "That takedown at the end of the period hurt,'' Sanderson said about McKenna converting with about a second left in the opening period. "That's like giving up two takedowns when that happens at the end of the period." McKenna will face Nebraska's Chad Red, who upset top-seeded Mike Carr of Illinois and then beat Michigan's Kanen Storr.





149 pounds: Penn State's Brady Berge met his match against Ohio State's Micah Jordan as Jordan worked Berge for five takedowns in an easy 13-4 victory. Jordan will face Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault, a 5-1 winner over Tommy Thorn of Minnesota. Berge had defeated Iowa's Pat Lugo in double overtime in the quarterfinals.





157 pounds: Penn State's Jason Nolf, after his 59th career fall in the first round, beat Michigan's Alec Pantaleo in the semis, 7-1. Nolf, when not slapping Pantaleo's hands away from his head, took time to score two takedowns against the aggressive Pantaleo. Nolf's first-round fall was his 100th career bonus-point victory. Nolf will face Nebraska's Tyler Berger in the finals. "They had a good strategy in there and he's very tough; he's strong and fast,'' Sanderson said about Pantaleo. "He very well could be a national finalist this year. Jason did a nice job.''





165 pounds: Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph was involved in a one-point bout with Michigan's Logan Massa when he shot a double-leg, converted it and power Massa to his back and finished it with a fall at the 6:41 mark. That sets up a finals match against Iowa's Alex Marinelli, who defeated Wisconsin's Evan Wick 2-1. Marinelli defeated Joseph 9-6 in a 2018 dual meet. "That's a big match, Massa's really good,'' Sanderson said. "They've wrestled a lot of times and Joseph just keeps figuring things out and stays solid.''





174 pounds: The Lions' Mark Hall (25-0) could only work a pair of takedowns on Minnesota's Devin Skatzka (26-8) but they were enough for a 4-2 win and a finals berth against Michigan's Myles Amine, with whom Hall has had very close bouts the past couple of seasons.

"I've been there before, nothing new, just stay in position and finish that shot on the edge right there," Hall said. "I missed it, but that's good, still attacking.''





184 pounds: Rasheed went up early on Nebraska's Tyler Venz with a pair of takedowns but Venz rallied late with a takedown of his own and a cradle locked up on Rasheed. But Rasheed muscled out of it to preserve the 6-5 victory. "Those are scrambles he won earlier in the match and you just have to keep winning those scrambles,'' Sanderson said. Rasheed will face top-ranked Myles Martin of Ohio State in the finals.





197 pounds: Nickal, who only beat Nebraska's Eric Schultz 8-6 in the dual meet, notched a major decision (10-2) this time to earn a rematch with Ohio State's Kollin Moore.





285 pounds: And Cassar slicked Northwestern's Conan Jennings 10-2 to set up a ballyhooed bout against top-ranked Gable Steveson of Minnesota in the finals. Steveson defeated Wisconsin's Trent Hillger 10-4. "I think he's looking better,'' Sanderson said about Cassar. "Tough match tomorrow. No. 1 kid in the country.''





SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

125: Sebastian Rivera, NW maj dec RayVon Foley, MSU 14-6; Spencer Lee, Iowa maj dec Sean Russell, MN 8-0.

133: Luke Pletcher, OSU won by forfeit over Stevan Micic, Michigan; Nick Suriano, RU dec Austin DeSanto, Iowa 6-3.

141: Chad Red, Neb dec Kanen Storr, Mich 4-1; Joey McKenna, OSU dec Nick Lee, PSU 5-4.

149: Anthony Ashault, RU dec Tommy Thorn, MN 5-1; Micah Jordan, OSU maj dec Brady Berge, PSU 13-4.

157: Jason Nolf, PS dec Alec Pantaleo, Mich 7-1; Tyler Berger, Neb dec Steve Bleise, MN 3-2.

165: Vincenzo Joseph, PS pin Logan Massa, Mich 6:41; Alex Marinelli, Iowa dec Evan Wick, Wisc 2-1.

174: Mark Hall, PS dec Devin Skatzka, MN 4-2; Myles Amine, Mich dec Dylan Lydy, PU 6-5.

184: Myles Martin, OSU Emery Parker, Ill 8-3; Shakur Rasheed, PS Tyler Venz, Neb 6-5.

197: Bo Nickal, PS Eric Schutz, Neb 10-2; Kollin Moore, OSU Jacob Warner, Iowa 5-2.

285: Gable Steveson, MN Trent Hillger, Wisc 10-4; Anthony Cassar, PSU maj dec Conan Jennings, NW 10-2.