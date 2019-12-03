News More News
Lions remain at No. 10 in penultimate CFP Poll

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

RB Journey Brown
Despite a sloppy performance against one of the worst Power Five teams, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the penultimate College Football Playoff Poll.

The Lions dropped to No. 10 following the loss to Ohio State two weeks ago and have held firm ever since. The most notable development for the Nittany Lions is Wisconsin's jump up to No. 8 following its win over Minnesota. The Badgers now have to face Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Currently, Paul Chryst's team is a 16-point underdog to the top-ranked team in the nation.

If Wisconsin is able to give Ohio State a game, it'll be an interesting discussion as to who will represent the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl. However, if Ryan Day's squad is able to beat the Badgers similarly to the way they did during the regular seasons - Ohio State won, 38-7 - Penn State should be in a very strong position to return to Pasadena for the second time in the past four seasons.

Below is the complete top 25 for the third week of the College Football Playoff Poll.

1) Ohio State

2) LSU

3) Clemson

4) Georgia

5) Alabama

6) Utah

7) Oklahoma

8) Minnesota

9) Baylor

10) Penn State

11) Florida

12) Wisconsin

13) Michigan

14) Oregon

15) Auburn

16) Notre Dame

17) Iowa

18) Memphis

19) Cincinnati

20) Boise State

21) Oklahoma State

22) Southern Cal

23) Iowa State

24) Virginia Tech

25) Appalachian State

{{ article.author_name }}