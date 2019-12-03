Despite a sloppy performance against one of the worst Power Five teams, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the penultimate College Football Playoff Poll.

The Lions dropped to No. 10 following the loss to Ohio State two weeks ago and have held firm ever since. The most notable development for the Nittany Lions is Wisconsin's jump up to No. 8 following its win over Minnesota. The Badgers now have to face Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Currently, Paul Chryst's team is a 16-point underdog to the top-ranked team in the nation.

If Wisconsin is able to give Ohio State a game, it'll be an interesting discussion as to who will represent the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl. However, if Ryan Day's squad is able to beat the Badgers similarly to the way they did during the regular seasons - Ohio State won, 38-7 - Penn State should be in a very strong position to return to Pasadena for the second time in the past four seasons.

Below is the complete top 25 for the third week of the College Football Playoff Poll.

