Lions remain at No. 10 in penultimate CFP Poll
Despite a sloppy performance against one of the worst Power Five teams, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the penultimate College Football Playoff Poll.
The Lions dropped to No. 10 following the loss to Ohio State two weeks ago and have held firm ever since. The most notable development for the Nittany Lions is Wisconsin's jump up to No. 8 following its win over Minnesota. The Badgers now have to face Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Currently, Paul Chryst's team is a 16-point underdog to the top-ranked team in the nation.
If Wisconsin is able to give Ohio State a game, it'll be an interesting discussion as to who will represent the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl. However, if Ryan Day's squad is able to beat the Badgers similarly to the way they did during the regular seasons - Ohio State won, 38-7 - Penn State should be in a very strong position to return to Pasadena for the second time in the past four seasons.
Below is the complete top 25 for the third week of the College Football Playoff Poll.
College Football Playoff Top 25 - Nov. 19
1) Ohio State
2) LSU
3) Clemson
4) Georgia
5) Alabama
6) Utah
7) Oklahoma
8) Minnesota
9) Baylor
10) Penn State
11) Florida
12) Wisconsin
13) Michigan
14) Oregon
15) Auburn
16) Notre Dame
17) Iowa
18) Memphis
19) Cincinnati
20) Boise State
21) Oklahoma State
22) Southern Cal
23) Iowa State
24) Virginia Tech
25) Appalachian State
