It’s no secret that finding at least two quality tackle prospects is one of Penn State’s biggest needs this year, but offensive line coach Phil Trautwein would also like to find a quality interior prospect, too.

With four-star tackle Drew Shelton already on board, that’s given Trautwein the opportunity to push hard with a few of his top overall prospects, and when it comes to the guard position, you won’t find anyone that he likes more than Wisconsin native Carson Hinzman. A member of the Rivals100, Hinzman has long been considered a lean to his in-state school, but that hasn’t stopped Trautwein from pushing hard.

“Coach Traut is a really great guy. I love his personality and his coaching style,” Hinzman said. "Honestly, I like that he’s a little bit younger, too. I’ve heard from multiple people that he really relates to his guys well. He’s just a great coach and you can tell that through his personality. I saw he had a big Easter egg hunt at his place for all the linemen recently, which I thought was pretty cool. He’s a good guy, and they really push that family atmosphere.”

