Lions pushing hard for Hinzman visit
It’s no secret that finding at least two quality tackle prospects is one of Penn State’s biggest needs this year, but offensive line coach Phil Trautwein would also like to find a quality interior prospect, too.
With four-star tackle Drew Shelton already on board, that’s given Trautwein the opportunity to push hard with a few of his top overall prospects, and when it comes to the guard position, you won’t find anyone that he likes more than Wisconsin native Carson Hinzman. A member of the Rivals100, Hinzman has long been considered a lean to his in-state school, but that hasn’t stopped Trautwein from pushing hard.
“Coach Traut is a really great guy. I love his personality and his coaching style,” Hinzman said. "Honestly, I like that he’s a little bit younger, too. I’ve heard from multiple people that he really relates to his guys well. He’s just a great coach and you can tell that through his personality. I saw he had a big Easter egg hunt at his place for all the linemen recently, which I thought was pretty cool. He’s a good guy, and they really push that family atmosphere.”
