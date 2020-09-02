BlueWhiteIllustrated - Lions pursue graduate transfer punter

Penn State extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to graduate transfer Barney Amor on Wednesday.

Originally from Switzerland, Amor graduated from Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pa., in 2017. He walked on at Colgate University and started just one season in 2019. Totaling 63 punts, Amor averaged a program record 42.1 yards. He also put 17 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 11 of 50 yards or more. He earned All-Patriot League second-team honors by Phil Steele.

Since he's already earned his degree, Amor will have two years or eligibility and will be allowed to play right away. According to contacts, he also has interest from UCLA and USC, although neither school has extended the same opportunity yet. Amor won't be enrolling at the school of his choice until the spring 2021 semester.