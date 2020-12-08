“I think we improved and the way we attacked this week showed it. But we still got a lot more work to do,” Fries said. “I’m excited about the progress we're making, but we still gotta grind those details and scheme and things like that.”

Painfully aware of the struggles and challenges along the line that helped lead to Penn State’s 0-5 start to the 2020 campaign, Fries isn’t letting the team’s recent spate of success distract from the larger goals at hand.

Earning a second road win in as many weeks Saturday afternoon at Rutgers, this time a 23-7 decision following a post-Thanksgiving win at Michigan, Penn State produced 502 combined yards rushing between the two games. And with just three sacks allowed in the same timeframe, coming off a stretch in which the Nittany Lions saw their quarterback dropped 20 times in the first five games, progress for the unit was undeniable.

On a technical level, Fries is right.

Given that Penn State’s best pass-blocking day of the season as graded by PFF remains its 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana, with a lone performance cracking the 70.0 threshold for run blocking at Nebraska last month, the Nittany Lions are not yet reaching the potential they’d sought for themselves.

In PFF’s graded categories for the offensive line in pass blocking and run blocking, the Nittany Lions are currently ranked 24th and 27th among 64 Power Five programs, respectively.

For a group returning four starters and plenty of experience from an 11-2 season in 2019, that the transition to the new techniques and teachings of assistant coach Phil Trautwein was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout remains a disappointment among the Nittany Lions. But, with the gradual recoupment of time lost through the spring and summer months that would have been spent endlessly repping its new approach, snap to whistle, the Nittany Lions are seeing their work now coming to fruition.

“I think it's just the more practice, the more reps we get, we see what we're capable of doing. And, the more we can do that in the game, the more it builds confidence in ourselves and our unit and the whole offense,” Fries said. “Just getting those reps, knowing what we can do, and then executing it, I think that's what builds the confidence.”

A direct beneficiary of that confidence, sophomore running back Devyn Ford offered his insight into the Nittany Lions’ progress up front this season.

As much a byproduct of a gritty, ruthless mentality that might not have existed through the uncertainty of the season’s start, Ford insisted that the dividends are now paying off.

“They're just playing harder. It's a mentality. It starts up front. It starts with the line all the time. The defensive line and the offensive line. It starts in the trenches and if you don't get those two parts done, it's going to be a long game for either the offense or defense,” Ford said. “We go as they go, so when the mentality is right and they're on their assignments, getting the blocks they need to get to, playing hard, the running backs are gonna follow after that… I tell them every single game, ‘We move as y'all move, so if y'all got the mentality, that right mentality, we’re gonna move as y'all move’”

Climbing to 63rd nationally in rushing offense, averaging 171.0 yards per game now through seven games, the Nittany Lions will next face a Michigan State program that has been equally middling on the defensive side of the ball. Allowing 34.5 points per game, the Spartans are ranked 62nd in rushing defense (163.7 ypg) and 63rd in passing yards allowed (231.7). Further, according to PFF, the Spartans’ defense is 28th overall among Power Five programs with a run defense grade of 62.8 and one of the nation’s worst tackling marks with a grade of 54.0 for the season.

Concentrating on the here and now of the moment, though, Fries and the Nittany Lions are simply determined to keep the trajectory flowing in the right direction.

“We just try to take it one day at a time and focusing on one play at a time, improve that play or that day. Just build it brick by brick,” Fries said. “It's a never-ending grind to where we want to go.”