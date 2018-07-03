So much so, in fact, that Sanders isn’t shying away from the achievements of the standard-bearer. Just the opposite, he said, asked to identify any production goals he might have for the upcoming season as it continues to draw closer.

Watching Barkley – “the best” – do it for two years, not only on the field during games but also just as much for his work in the film room or post-practice, Sanders said he learned greatly.

Made available to the media Saturday at the team’s Lift for Life event held on Penn State’s campus, the rising junior running back took questions about his own projected role for the upcoming season. Replacing a back of Barkley’s caliber, one who went No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and left Penn State as one of the greats to ever play the position, Sanders acknowledged the influence.

Last season, that meant 13 games played and 12 started (missing a technical start only due to an equipment malfunction) for Barkley, carrying the ball 217 times for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns while pulling in 54 receptions for 632 yards and another three scores. Adding two completed passes and 15 kickoff returns to his resume, Barkley finished the season as one of the nation’s most prolific performers in the game.



And though few outside the Lasch football complex would dare to put those type of expectations on the Pittsburgh product as he assumes the starting role, those within it are very much counting on Sanders’ talent shining through.

“Miles is a big guy with great speed. He's got almost the same size that Saquon has. He's gotten a lot bigger, a lot more physical,” said Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne earlier this summer. “He has very, very good vision, especially in between the tackles. But he has the speed to play on the perimeter and make plays out there. His ability to break tackles and have great balance on contact and things like that is going to be a huge asset, not to mention the fact that I think he's made a major improvement in his ability to run routes and catch the ball. Then he also has really worked on and done a great job this spring of pass protecting. So I think those are little things that go missed by running backs that two-six was great at.”

With the excitement building internally for the season ahead, Sanders’ teammates are echoing the sentiment.

Dismissing the notion that Sanders doesn’t have experience, something belied by the running back’s 12 games played as a sophomore and another 13 played the year prior, corner Amani Oruwariye said he expects that experience to be evident this season. Having combined for 56 carries for 375 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, including a score to help lift the Nittany Lions in their 35-28 win against Washington last December, Sanders has very much played a part in Penn State’s big moments the past two years.

Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said Sanders will progressively make that clear if given the time to acclimate to the new role.

“I think we're going to get a lot. I don't think we'll see much drop-off from Saquon. He's a very talented dude. He works very hard, just as hard as (Saquon),” said Gonzalez. “I think he'll be a special talent and I think he just needs some time to adjust to the starting role and getting that many snaps, but I feel like he's obviously a special talent. He scored in the Fiesta Bowl, so that definitely is good momentum to build off of.”

Poised to now earn starter’s reps following two years as a backup, a role Sanders admitted was challenging one in which to garner much of a flow, it’s an opportunity he’s eager to finally begin in earnest.

“It's my first time playing or getting reps like Saquon, so you'll get to see how I can really play and get comfortable for the season,” said Sanders. “As soon as I get comfortable, then that's when stuff will go my way. So I just can't wait. I'm excited, focused on the offseason and getting better, and I think the whole team is getting better.”