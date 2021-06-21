Penn State welcomed Orlando, Fla., defensive tackle Zane Durant to campus this past weekend for his first and likely only look at University Park.

A four-star prospect from Lake Nona High School, Durant previously took unofficial visits to Miami and UCF during the first week of June, and he followed that up with an official visit to Indiana, June 11-13. Now, it was Penn State’s turn to show he and his parents what they have to offer.

“The family atmosphere was the first thing we really discussed as a family,” Durant said, when asked what he and his parents liked the most about his visit.

