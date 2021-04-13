Penn State finds itself in the mix with a handful of defensive backs who grew up outside of the Mid-Atlantic region, one of whom is Georgia native Mumu Bin-Wahad.

A three-star prospect from powerhouse Grayson High School, Bin-Wahad originally committed to Cincinnati back in the fall, but once it became clear that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was headed to Notre Dame, he opened up his recruitment once again. Within weeks, Power Five offers from across the country came pouring in, with Penn State making the move a month later in February. At the time, he had only spoken with lead recruiter Terry Smith sparingly, but that’s all changed over the past two months.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Smith mainly. He’s the coach I’ve really gotten to know ever since they offered,” Bin-Wahad said. “I was on a Zoom with him, Coach V’Angelo [Bentley] and Coach [James] Franklin just a couple weeks ago. We did that with my mom and my brother. It was a real good talk. They really showed me that family environment at Penn State and the big-time [defensive backs] they’ve developed there and have produced in the Big Ten. I learned a lot from that call.”

