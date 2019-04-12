Sean Spencer wouldn’t go quite as far as James Franklin had one week earlier. Meeting with reporters following the Wednesday spring practice, the head coach described his Nittany Lions’ defensive ends as “one of the better defensive end groups in the country” and, in his 24 years of coaching, the “best D-end group” that he’d been around. Exceedingly high praise for a group that was instrumental in tying a program-record 47 sacks on the season in 2018, but lost key contributors Shareef Miller and Kevin Givens as early entrants to the NFL Draft, Spencer was asked about his group as a whole Wednesday. Including the defensive tackles in his assessment, a group that was identified before spring practice as an area of concern, Spencer expressed optimism over the prospects for the group in 2019. “We got a good chance. We've had some great D-lines that have come through here. But we've definitely got a chance,” said Spencer. “We're very, very talented. We're fast, and I just think the cohesiveness of this group is tremendous right now. Those guys hold each other accountable, and when the room can hold each other accountable, it makes your coach's job a lot easier.”

Could Spencer have yet another disruptive group on the defensive line for the 2019 season?

Not that Spencer needs an easier time, having proven himself as one of Penn State's most effective assistant coaches in developing talent and production during his tenure with the Nittany Lions.

A devoted piece of Franklin’s staff dating back to the Vanderbilt seasons, the defensive line assistant coach has helped usher through a series of disruptive, productive groups. The season ahead appears likely to maintain the same trajectory, the likes of Yetur Gross-Matos and Rob Windsor highlighting returning starters, with heavy contributors Shaka Toney and Antonio Shelton returning, also. Combined with ongoing competitions that include P.J. Mustipher at tackle and Daniel Joseph at end, plus young breakouts that could include Jayson Oweh, Judge Culpepper, Damion Barber, Aeneas Hawkins, and potentially Shane Simmons, who continues to rehabilitate from an unspecified injury, Spencer has a group shaping up according to plan. Specifically, wanting to see older guys continue to take steps forward rather than plateauing during spring practices, while developing younger players to be viable in a rotation, Spencer said he’s seen some of those steps come to fruition this spring.