The only drawback to scoring that many points is that someday you’ll inevitably have to replace the players who amassed all those touchdowns, field goals and PATs. For Penn State, that day has arrived. The 2018 Nittany Lions will be without four of last year’s top five scorers, as Saquon Barkley has left early for the NFL, while Tyler Davis, DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki have exhausted their eligibility after playing huge roles in the program’s revival. Together, those four players scored 344 points last year. That amounts to an average of 26.5 points per game and makes up 64.4 percent of Penn State’s total scoring output for the season.

The Penn State football team scored 534 points last season. That is a boatload of points. Only six teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision equaled or surpassed the Nittany Lions’ average of 41.1 points per game, and only one of those teams – Ohio State – played in the Big Ten.

The one at which Penn State appears to have an orderly hierarchy is running back, where Miles Sanders is poised to take over for Barkley. Sanders rushed for only 375 yards in his first two seasons after arriving in University Park as one of the more heralded running backs in the Class of 2016, but Franklin said that’s the way things are supposed to work when a program is operating at peak efficiency.



“I can’t imagine that there is a better player for Miles to come up under than Saquon Barkley,” he said. “You could make the argument that maybe he could have gone to some other school and played as a true freshman, but I don’t know if his development would have been to the point where it is now. I think being behind really good players and being able to study them and grow and be challenged by them is really important. It’s no different than going and recruiting the next guy to come in and push them from behind. So you’ve got someone modeling in front and someone pushing from behind. I think that is really important.”

The guys providing that push won’t all be young – Mark Allen and Johnathan Thomas will both be fifth-year seniors this coming fall – but redshirt freshman Journey Brown will likely be a factor, and so might incoming freshman Ricky Slade.

Allen has the most career carries of four returnees with 65, but he carried only nine times last year, while Sanders had 31 attempts and split time with Barkley in the Fiesta Bowl.

Brown has piqued the interest of Penn State fans ever since January 2017 when he became an under-the-radar addition to the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class. He was a track standout in high school with a Pennsylvania state championship in the 100-meter dash. Franklin on Monday called him “a freakish athlete from a testing perspective,” and he’ll definitely be one of the team’s more heavily scrutinized players when he makes his public debut in the Blue-White Game next month.

Even with Barkley finishing second in the country in all-purpose yards last season, Penn State ranked sixth in the Big Ten and 59th in the FBS in rushing offense with an average of 170.2 yards per game. So it’s not as if there isn’t room for improvement here. At his news conference, Franklin sounded optimistic about the future of this position group. Said the coach, “I think our running backs are going to surprise some people with what they’re able to do.”

The situations at place kicker, tight end and slot receiver are more unsettled, especially the place kicker spot, where three of the four presumed contenders – Jake Pinegar, Vlad Hilling and Rafael Checa – won’t even be on campus this spring. That creates an opening for the fourth contender, Carson Landis. The redshirt freshman from Macungie, Pa., should receive a lengthy audition in the month to come.

“He’s got a great opportunity,” Franklin said. “He’s going to get a bunch of reps in this camp. He’s got a strong leg. I think the biggest thing for a high school player trying to transition into the Big Ten and football at this level is the consistency aspect. He shows flashes of being really good. This spring is going to be important for him to show the consistency and the accuracy – the consistency in him hitting his sweet spot so he can drive the ball as far and as strong as he wants to.”

There’s been some speculation that punter Blake Gillikin, an excellent high school kicker, might get a shot winning the spot, but Franklin made it clear once again that he prefers his specialists to be just that: specialists. Ideally, he would like to have a punter and two kickers: one to handle field goals and another to focus on kickoffs. Whether the Lions have the personnel to pull that off won’t be known until August at the earliest.