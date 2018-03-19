The Penn State football team scored 534 points last season. That is a boatload of points. Only six teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision equaled or surpassed the Nittany Lions’ average of 41.1 points per game, and only one of those teams – Ohio State – played in the Big Ten.
The only drawback to scoring that many points is that someday you’ll inevitably have to replace the players who amassed all those touchdowns, field goals and PATs. For Penn State, that day has arrived. The 2018 Nittany Lions will be without four of last year’s top five scorers, as Saquon Barkley has left early for the NFL, while Tyler Davis, DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki have exhausted their eligibility after playing huge roles in the program’s revival. Together, those four players scored 344 points last year. That amounts to an average of 26.5 points per game and makes up 64.4 percent of Penn State’s total scoring output for the season.
At his news conference Monday previewing spring practice, coach James Franklin addressed each of those vacancies individually.
The one at which Penn State appears to have an orderly hierarchy is running back, where Miles Sanders is poised to take over for Barkley. Sanders rushed for only 375 yards in his first two seasons after arriving in University Park as one of the more heralded running backs in the Class of 2016, but Franklin said that’s the way things are supposed to work when a program is operating at peak efficiency.
“I can’t imagine that there is a better player for Miles to come up under than Saquon Barkley,” he said. “You could make the argument that maybe he could have gone to some other school and played as a true freshman, but I don’t know if his development would have been to the point where it is now. I think being behind really good players and being able to study them and grow and be challenged by them is really important. It’s no different than going and recruiting the next guy to come in and push them from behind. So you’ve got someone modeling in front and someone pushing from behind. I think that is really important.”
The guys providing that push won’t all be young – Mark Allen and Johnathan Thomas will both be fifth-year seniors this coming fall – but redshirt freshman Journey Brown will likely be a factor, and so might incoming freshman Ricky Slade.
Allen has the most career carries of four returnees with 65, but he carried only nine times last year, while Sanders had 31 attempts and split time with Barkley in the Fiesta Bowl.
Brown has piqued the interest of Penn State fans ever since January 2017 when he became an under-the-radar addition to the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class. He was a track standout in high school with a Pennsylvania state championship in the 100-meter dash. Franklin on Monday called him “a freakish athlete from a testing perspective,” and he’ll definitely be one of the team’s more heavily scrutinized players when he makes his public debut in the Blue-White Game next month.
Even with Barkley finishing second in the country in all-purpose yards last season, Penn State ranked sixth in the Big Ten and 59th in the FBS in rushing offense with an average of 170.2 yards per game. So it’s not as if there isn’t room for improvement here. At his news conference, Franklin sounded optimistic about the future of this position group. Said the coach, “I think our running backs are going to surprise some people with what they’re able to do.”
The situations at place kicker, tight end and slot receiver are more unsettled, especially the place kicker spot, where three of the four presumed contenders – Jake Pinegar, Vlad Hilling and Rafael Checa – won’t even be on campus this spring. That creates an opening for the fourth contender, Carson Landis. The redshirt freshman from Macungie, Pa., should receive a lengthy audition in the month to come.
“He’s got a great opportunity,” Franklin said. “He’s going to get a bunch of reps in this camp. He’s got a strong leg. I think the biggest thing for a high school player trying to transition into the Big Ten and football at this level is the consistency aspect. He shows flashes of being really good. This spring is going to be important for him to show the consistency and the accuracy – the consistency in him hitting his sweet spot so he can drive the ball as far and as strong as he wants to.”
There’s been some speculation that punter Blake Gillikin, an excellent high school kicker, might get a shot winning the spot, but Franklin made it clear once again that he prefers his specialists to be just that: specialists. Ideally, he would like to have a punter and two kickers: one to handle field goals and another to focus on kickoffs. Whether the Lions have the personnel to pull that off won’t be known until August at the earliest.
The tight end spot is also up for grabs, with no clear-cut favorite and a possible contender for playing time – freshman recruit Pat Freiermuth – not yet on campus. The scholarship tight ends who will be on hand this spring are Nick Bowers, Danny Dalton, Jonathan Holland and early enrollee Zack Kuntz. Together, those players have combined for four career catches. To put that in perspective, Gesicki averaged 3.9 catches per game his last two seasons.
But Bowers, Dalton and Holland have all been in the program for at least two years, and that helps, even if they haven’t played much. “You have all these guys who have been able to kind of marinate in the fridge and grow and get stronger and watch Mike’s successes and learn from them,” Franklin said. “As a coach, that’s the model that you would prefer to have. I think those guys are ready to take the next step, just like Mike.”
As is the case at place kicker, it looks as though the big decisions at tight end will have to wait until August. Said Franklin, “We’ve got to get everybody here, and we’ve got to get everybody competing.”
There’s also a bit of uncertainty at receiver with Hamilton gone. Franklin has said that redshirt junior Brandon Polk will be running with the first team at the start of spring practice, but the 5-9, 171-pounder he can expect to face plenty of competition from redshirt freshmen Mac Hippenhammer, K.J. Hamler and Cam Sullivan-Brown, and the Lions are set to welcome three wideouts in their 2018 recruiting class.
On Monday, Franklin described Polk as “the guy who can run. He’s the guy who’s got natural ball skills. He’s a little bit undersized, obviously, but he’s gotten stronger. He’s obviously got great chemistry with Trace [McSorley] because he and Trace played together in high school.“So he’s a guy who we’re really excited about. We’re looking for him to make a move because of the other players that he’s going to be competing with that we currently have in the room and also the group that is coming in. So there’s going to be great competition at that position.”