“We have a veteran quarterback, a stronger O-line, and we have a lot of people we can get the ball to,” said running back Miles Sanders this week. “I feel like we have more people that we can spread the ball around. That's what's going to make us more dangerous, and I like that.”

Transitioning from preseason practices into actual game-week preparations for Appalachian State on Sept. 1, so far, the group has lived up to that expectation.

That’s the mentality that has carried the Nittany Lions to new heights in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons, first sending the program to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl berth before returning with another 11-win season and a Fiesta Bowl victory last season. And it’s the mentality that, even with Joe Moorhead preparing for his first season as head coach at Mississippi State this summer, the Nittany Lions intend to maintain as the 2018 season gets ever closer.

Of course, the Nittany Lions held a similar philosophy in each of the past two seasons as well.



Beyond just the contributions of Saquon Barkley and his 217 carries on the ground, the Lions’ offense also had four players with 50-or-more receptions, eight total in double-digits, and a quarterback in Trace McSorley with 144 carries of his own to go along with 284 pass completions.

And though Barkley, Mike Gesicki, DaeSean Hamilton, and Saeed Blacknall are all gone from the equation, that McSorley is returning for his fifth and final season, is a huge component to the Nittany Lions’ confidence in their offense for the upcoming year. Confident in the pieces that will surround McSorley, what emerges is an overall philosophy that relies heavily on that versatility and variety.

“Quite frankly, I think it's an asset to have all the guys we have because they know, they may have only had two catches this game, but it's going to come back around and they're going to have 12 sometime,” said Rahne this summer. “The guys all know they just have to do their job and the ball is going to come to them when it's supposed to come to them. They're not going to force the ball to a guy. 'The ball is going to come to me when it's supposed to come to me, and then it's my job to make the play.'

"I think as a whole team, it's that mentality. But having a quarterback that's going to really, really believe in that, that's the key to it.”

So too, in Sanders’ mind, is the offensive line in front of McSorley.

Returning a group that has looked “really good” through preseason camp, the Nittany Lion running back went so far as to call the unit “the strong point” of the offense this season.

“We have four offensive linemen coming back with experience, and that helps a lot. They've seen a lot of defenses. They've been going against our defense. Our defense is the toughest defense we go against and we go against them every practice,” said Sanders. “So I see them just being the strong point of our offense this year. I've seen them grow since the spring, through the summer, to now. It's been a really good camp for them.”

Focused on melding those assets into another coherent unit this preseason, the Nittany Lions hope the product on the fall continues to be as physical, fast, and explosive as it has ever been.