Lions first major program to make move with WR Kenny Johnson

Fast-forward to this fall and Johnson has provided plenty of highlights. Through his first six games, Johnson was averaging over 100 yards receiving per game and an even more impressive 20 yards per reception. He had his best game of the year on Oct. 1 against York Penn, totaling 192 yards receiving on eight receptions. The following night, he attended Penn State’s game against Indiana, and that’s when the staff let him know they were ready to offer.

Back in the summer, James Franklin and his staff were given the opportunity to get an up-close look at Johnson at one of their camps. They saw plenty of potential that day, but like so many others players, the staff decided it was best to see some of his game film before potentially offering.

“Obviously, I was super excited,” Johnson said. “I didn’t expect to go down there and get an offer from them. I knew they were interested and it would be a fun game, but to get an offer, it was a big shock to be honest. With it being a big game, at night, to get the offer before the game, it just makes that whole night so much more fun. They were the first school to offer me in person, too, which is a really cool experience.

“But overall, it was a really good experience. Just the whole thing. Coach Franklin is so cool. I love the whole coaching staff they have. The fans are incredible. It was definitely one of those moments or visits you’re going to think about a lot when I go through this process.”

That was actually Johnson’s second game at Penn State the season, as he also attended the home opener against Ball State.

“Both of those trips were fun,” Johnson said. “I haven’t been to the White Out game, but I don’t think that Stripe Out game is too far off. You can’t even hear yourself think in that kind of environment. Seeing the kind of impact their fans have on games, it’s crazy.”

It’s been a few weeks now since he’s earned the offer, and his contact with the coaching staff has jumped substantially.

“I’m in touch with them all the time now. Coach [Chris Mahon] and Coach Kenny [Sanders] are in touch with me a lot now," Johnson said. "We talk about everything. We talk ball and just life. I think I’ve gotten to know them pretty well because we were talking a few months before.”

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Johnson has shown on film that he knows how to go up and get the ball. He said that’s one thing that Penn State likes most about his film.

“Ball control is a big thing they’ve been telling me," he said. "They think I do a pretty good job when I’m up in the air, going for the ball. They like how I’m able to break out of routes and just stuff like that. That’s the main points they’ve been hitting on with me.”

Moving forward, Johnson said he’d like to return to Penn State for the game against Michigan in a few weeks. He added that Pitt is also recruiting him hard, and he should be in attendance for a game at Pitt at some point this season.