“We take pride in that,” said Nittany Lion senior corner Amani Oruwariye at this week’s Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. “You don't want to lose at home. I mean, we don't want to lose away either, but definitely, at home, it's your house. It's like somebody coming into your home and taking your stuff. You just keep that pride about it and we just kind of try to keep that rolling.”

In fact, not since a 28-16 loss to Michigan on Nov. 21, 2015, have the Nittany Lions come up on the wrong end of a decision in front of their home fans.

Barring an unrelated issue, Penn State football fans have left Beaver Stadium as happy customers in each of the past two seasons.

The current streak, now numbering 14-straight at Beaver Stadium, began with a 33-13 win against Kent State to open the 2016 season. It marks the eighth-longest string of home wins and is the most since the 1990-92 seasons. The school’s home unbeaten streak is set at 50 games, dating from 1889 to 1907, while 29 is the number to beat from 1900 to present day.



Crediting Beaver Stadium’s atmosphere as having an “intimidation factor,” Oruwariye said that opponents can try to simulate and prepare for a game in Happy Valley, but nothing compares to the real thing. Said Oruwariye, “So when they come in, I think it definitely helps in our favor.”

And specific to white out games, a middling trend for Penn State reversed by an all-time, 24-21 upset of No. 2 Ohio State in 2016 and a 42-13 thrashing of No. 19 Michigan a year ago, Oruwariye believes the challenge becomes that much harder for opponents. Maybe more important, it provides the backdrop to some of the program’s best memories and feelings.

“It's unreal. Whiteouts, there's just nothing like it. It's indescribable,” said Oruwariye. “All I can say to people is just you have to see it for yourself. It's hard to really explain it because it just goes in one ear and out the other. But it's a feeling that you get chills. 107,000-plus fans. It's the best environment in college football.”

Having found a compelling source of motivation specific to home games, the Lions’ ability to maintain their unblemished mark of the past two seasons will be put to the test in the slate ahead.

Set to host Appalachian State and Kent State in the nonconference, the gauntlet of games at Beaver Stadium then shifts to Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa, and Wisconsin before wrapping the regular season hosting Maryland. And though an official Top 25 has yet to be released for the college football preseason, the Buckeyes and Badgers appear to be on pace for top 10 rankings, with the Spartans a possible top 15 team.

Still, in what has become an evolution from within the program for this current crop of veteran players, the Lions are determined to maintain it moving forward.

“I think we've always had that mindset, but since it started happening, the pride grew stronger that we don't want to let that happen anymore,” said Oruwariye. “So since it's been rolling for the past few years, we just want to keep that streak going.”