That was all the game action seen by the running backs expected to see significant time next season, but that didn’t keep veteran back Johnathan Thomas from delivering some high praise for his group postgame.

Mark Allen , who also figures to play a role in filling the void left by Barkley, was the only player on either team to find the end zone on the ground, carrying the ball five times for 30 yards and a score.

The heir apparent to Saquon Barkley carried the ball just three times for six yards and didn’t see any action in the passing game, deferring instead to a pair of other tailbacks clad in blue on Saturday.

As the talk of Penn State’s spring, Miles Sanders ’ Blue-White Game workload seemed almost out of place in comparison to what could lie ahead.

“I feel like we’re the heartbeat of the team,” Thomas said. “I truly believe that. We just have so much talent in that running back room, and so many different personalities and so many different skill sets that can translate into the game and make us dominate.”



The opportunities for the running backs were limited partially because Trace McSorley received a longer leash than most anticipated.

The starting signal caller played the entire first half for the blue team, either taking off himself or passing on 20 of the blue team’s 32 first-half snaps.

“Tommy [Stevens] was limited today, so that was why Trace got a little bit more reps than what we planned on,” James Franklin said. “We also want to be able to evaluate the other offensive players, and having Trace in there helps with that.”

That meant limited action for the running backs on the blue side, but there was room for Thomas, a graduate student who hasn’t carried the ball since his redshirt freshman campaign, to see some time. Journey Brown did most of the heavy lifting on the other sideline for the white team, but running room was hard to come by for the freshman, totaling just nine yards on six carries.

Thomas, who described himself as more of a bruising back postgame, accumulated 27 yards on six carries after entering the game at halftime. As he transitions into his final year of eligibility, Thomas is still benefiting from a better grasp on Penn State’s offense.

“I definitely feel like I got a better understating of the scheme, the total scheme of the offense, and that’s definitely been something that’s helped me out,” Thomas said.

Sanders, too, is learning how to become more complete.

Sanders used his first stretch of practice time as the top running back on Penn State’s depth chart to work on the intricacies of his game with the knowledge that he’ll be thrust into all differents sorts of situations once the fall rolls around.

“I think this spring was very positive for the whole team,” Sanders said. “But, for me personally, I think I worked on my blocking technique, which is getting better, and catching the ball out of the backfield.”

The Blue-White spectacle at the end of spring practice wasn’t the place for Sanders to display his talent, yielding instead to those behind him on the depth chart. But the junior was happy to be inside Beaver Stadium, which will act as his stage come fall.

“It felt real good,” Sanders said. “I think last week we were in Beaver Stadium, we had a practice and sledgehammers in there. With all the fans and the atmosphere, it was good to be back."