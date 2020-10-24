Penn State celebrated like it had earned a turnover.

A swarm of Nittany Lions had converged on Indiana wide receiver Miles Marshall, the ball had popped free, and Penn State safety Lamont Wade pounced on it.

The momentum, for just a second, looked to be with the Nittany Lions after they'd spent the better part of three quarters making silly mistakes that kept them from finding a rhythm.

They'd just scored a touchdown to pull within three points, and looked to be getting the ball right back with a chance to tie or take the lead.

But before long, a piece of yellow cloth on the field halted the good feelings.

A replay clearly showed that linebacker Jesse Luketa made helmet-to-helmet contact with Marshall, who went to the locker room and did not return.

The ball stayed with Indiana with a 15-yard penalty to boot, and, even worse, Luketa was disqualified from the game for targeting.

"That was a takeaway we had," Wade said postgame. "I felt like, honestly, that takeaway right there, it would have took the momentum out of them, and kind of swung the momentum in our way. With him getting ejected and them getting the ball back, they kind of juiced up on that momentum."

