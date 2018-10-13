Lions fall short again, lose to Michigan State 21-17
Penn State had its chances on Saturday against Michigan State. Indeed, it was one interception away from holding off the Spartans and staying in contention for the Big Ten East Division title.
But the Nittany Lions didn’t get that interception on an ill-advised pass by Brian Lewerke late in the fourth quarter, as Amani Oruwariye wasn’t able to hold onto the ball. Michigan State capitalized on its good fortune, maintaining possession and scoring a touchdown on a 25-yard catch by Felton Davis with 19 seconds left to defeat Penn State, 21-17.
It was the second game in a row in which the Nittany Lions weren’t able to hold onto a fourth-quarter lead, and it echoed the team’s midseason swoon last year in which the same two opponents – Ohio State and Michigan State – dealt the Lions heartbreaking defeats in consecutive weeks.
“We’ve got to be able to finish,” coach James Franklin said. “We’ve got to be able to finish on offense, defense, special teams, all three phases, and we didn’t do that today. Although they are painful, I’d rather be in a situation where you’ve lost five games by 12 points than other places that are trying to figure out how to not lose games by larger margins. Our margin of error is small, our margin of defeat is small and we’ve got to get all those little things corrected.”
It was a tough day for Trace McSorley and the rest of the offense, as Penn State threw for only 192 yards against a Michigan State defense that had been allowing 305.2 passing yards per game.
The Spartans went into the game with a battered, patchwork offensive line and without injured tailback L.J. Scott, who opted not to make the trip. But they still found a way to defeat the Nittany Lions for the sixth time in the past seven games.
Penn State fell to 4-2 and 1-2 in the Big Ten. Michigan State, which was coming off a home loss to Northwestern, improved to 4-2 and 2-1.
Here’s a look at the good and the bad:
THE GOOD
• Facing a Michigan State defense that was giving up only 33.8 rushing yards per game, fewest in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Penn State did manage to pop a few long runs. Early in the game, Miles Sanders burst 78 yards straight up the middle. It was the longest run of his career, and it set up the first touchdown of the afternoon. Sanders later had a spinning, weaving, tackle-breaking 48-yard run for a score. Penn State finished with 205 rushing yards.
• The Lions’ defense didn’t make every play it could have made, as both Oruwariye and safety Garrett Taylor dropped potential interceptions late in the game. But it made enough plays that the Nittany Lions could have won if they had been more effective on offense. PSU stopped 14 of 19 third-down attempts, and Taylor did come up with his second interception in the past two games, returning it 37 yards to the Michigan State 35-yard line. But even from deep in Spartans territory, Penn State couldn’t get points, losing a yard on four plays and turning the ball over on downs.
• With a 6-yard completion to Pat Freiermuth in the first quarter, McSorley became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Christian Hackenberg. McSorley’s 192 passing yards on Saturday lifted his career total to 8,610.
• Freiermuth is looking more and more like the playmaking tight end the Lions have been looking for to succeed Mike Gesicki. He had a terrific 25-yard catch in the second half.
THE BAD
• Penn State’s passing game was largely ineffective against a Michigan State secondary that had allowed Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson to throw for 373 yards a week earlier. K.J. Hamler was the Lions’ leading receiver with five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. No one else had more than three catches. Juwan Johnson was held to two catches for 19 yards.
The struggles in the passing game negated a lot of the good work that Penn State did on the ground. “We ran the ball well against a team that hadn’t been giving up more than 33 yards per game, but we weren’t able to throw the ball well against a team that had been giving up a bunch of yards all year long,” Franklin said. “We weren’t able to protect consistently. When we needed to run when it mattered most in the four-minute offense, we were able to get them to burn two timeouts, but we weren’t able to get the first down and put the game away on our terms. We had an opportunity to do that, and we didn’t do it.”
• Penn State made a lot of mistakes. One of the most damaging was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on C.J. Thorpe after a third-down stop at the PSU goal line. The flag gave Michigan State a first down and negated what had been, to that point, a valiant goal-line stand. With four more downs at their disposal, the Spartans tied the score one play later.
“Our goal-line stand was as good as it gets, and then we give it to them with a penalty,” Franklin lamented.
All told, the Lions were penalized six times for 41 yards. They also turned the ball over on their first drive and were fortunate not to lose it on two other occasions. Johnson fumbled in the first half, but the officials ruled that his forward progress had been stopped, ending the play. Later, Sanders was ruled down on a run during which the ball appeared to be squirting loose before his knee hit the turf. That play was not reviewed.
• Penn State lost backup defensive tackle Fred Hansard to a leg injury in the second quarter. Hansard had to be helped slowly off the field and into the locker room. Franklin never elaborates on injuries, but it looked as though Hansard might not be back for a while. The coaching staff has been desperate to build depth in the middle of its defensive front – hence Thorpe’s move from the offensive line a few weeks ago – so losing a second-teamer for an extended period would be a significant setback, especially with games against Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin coming up.
LOOKING AHEAD
Penn State’s next two opponents faced off on Saturday, as Iowa thrashed Indiana, 42-16. The Lions will travel to Bloomington to face the Hoosiers this coming Saturday, and they’ll be looking to get their passing attack back in sync against a defense that allowed Nate Stanley to throw for 320 yards and six touchdowns.
Iowa looked as though it will be a formidable challenge when it visits Beaver Stadium in two weeks, as it racked up 479 yards of total offense. But Franklin doesn’t want his team thinking too far ahead, and now that the league championship is pretty much off the table, it’s probably for the best that the Lions are accustomed to focusing on their immediate challenges rather than fixating on the big picture. Right now, that challenge is the Hoosiers, and they’ll be happy to extend Penn State’s losing streak if they get the chance.