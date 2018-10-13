Penn State had its chances on Saturday against Michigan State. Indeed, it was one interception away from holding off the Spartans and staying in contention for the Big Ten East Division title. But the Nittany Lions didn’t get that interception on an ill-advised pass by Brian Lewerke late in the fourth quarter, as Amani Oruwariye wasn’t able to hold onto the ball. Michigan State capitalized on its good fortune, maintaining possession and scoring a touchdown on a 25-yard catch by Felton Davis with 19 seconds left to defeat Penn State, 21-17. It was the second game in a row in which the Nittany Lions weren’t able to hold onto a fourth-quarter lead, and it echoed the team’s midseason swoon last year in which the same two opponents – Ohio State and Michigan State – dealt the Lions heartbreaking defeats in consecutive weeks. “We’ve got to be able to finish,” coach James Franklin said. “We’ve got to be able to finish on offense, defense, special teams, all three phases, and we didn’t do that today. Although they are painful, I’d rather be in a situation where you’ve lost five games by 12 points than other places that are trying to figure out how to not lose games by larger margins. Our margin of error is small, our margin of defeat is small and we’ve got to get all those little things corrected.” It was a tough day for Trace McSorley and the rest of the offense, as Penn State threw for only 192 yards against a Michigan State defense that had been allowing 305.2 passing yards per game. The Spartans went into the game with a battered, patchwork offensive line and without injured tailback L.J. Scott, who opted not to make the trip. But they still found a way to defeat the Nittany Lions for the sixth time in the past seven games. Penn State fell to 4-2 and 1-2 in the Big Ten. Michigan State, which was coming off a home loss to Northwestern, improved to 4-2 and 2-1. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:

RB Miles Sanders had two big rushes against the Spartans.

THE GOOD • Facing a Michigan State defense that was giving up only 33.8 rushing yards per game, fewest in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Penn State did manage to pop a few long runs. Early in the game, Miles Sanders burst 78 yards straight up the middle. It was the longest run of his career, and it set up the first touchdown of the afternoon. Sanders later had a spinning, weaving, tackle-breaking 48-yard run for a score. Penn State finished with 205 rushing yards. • The Lions’ defense didn’t make every play it could have made, as both Oruwariye and safety Garrett Taylor dropped potential interceptions late in the game. But it made enough plays that the Nittany Lions could have won if they had been more effective on offense. PSU stopped 14 of 19 third-down attempts, and Taylor did come up with his second interception in the past two games, returning it 37 yards to the Michigan State 35-yard line. But even from deep in Spartans territory, Penn State couldn’t get points, losing a yard on four plays and turning the ball over on downs. • With a 6-yard completion to Pat Freiermuth in the first quarter, McSorley became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Christian Hackenberg. McSorley’s 192 passing yards on Saturday lifted his career total to 8,610. • Freiermuth is looking more and more like the playmaking tight end the Lions have been looking for to succeed Mike Gesicki. He had a terrific 25-yard catch in the second half.

DT CJ Thorpe's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Michigan State a touchdown.