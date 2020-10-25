 Penn State Football: Nittany Lions drop in both major polls
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 13:17:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Lions drop outside top 15 in both AP & Coaches Polls

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

As expected, Penn State took a big drop in both polls Sunday, with the Nittany Lions dropping 10 spots in each to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP Top 25.

While the Nittany Lions happened to lose on a controversial two-point conversion, James Franklin and his team only have themselves to blame, turning the ball over thee times and committing 10 penalties in their first game of the season. They also had the lead late and simply had to take a knee at the three-yard line after a 10-yard rush by Devyn Ford. Instead, the Lions went up 28-20, and it all felt apart from there.

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
Saf. Lamont Wade celebrates a turnover in the third quarter.

It won't get any easier now, with the Nittany Lions set to host consensus No. 3 Ohio State Saturday night. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. eastern time and will air on ABC. ESPN also announced Saturday night that College Gameday will be in State College.

As for the rest of the conference, Penn State is now also behind Wisconsin and Michigan. The Badgers now rank No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, while the Wolverines moved up to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.

Indiana also makes an appearance. The Nittany Lions are two spots ahead of the Hoosiers in the Coaches Poll, while the media has Indiana at No. 17, one spot ahead of Penn State.

Not much has changed at the top of both polls, with Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia all making up the top five.

You can read both polls below.


AP Top 25

1) Clemson

2) Alabama

3) Ohio State

4) Notre Dame

5) Georgia

6) Oklahoma State

7) Cincinnati

8) Texas A&M

9) Wisconsin

10) Florida

11) BYU

12) Miami

13) Michigan

14) Oregon

15) North Carolina

16) Kansas State

17) Indiana

18) Penn State

19) Marshall

20) Coastal Carolina

21) USC

22) SMU

23) Iowa State

24) Oklahoma

25) Boise State


Coaches Poll

1) Clemson

2) Alabama

3) Ohio State

4) Notre Dame

5) Georgia

6) Oklahoma State

7) Cincinnati

8) Texas A&M

9) Florida

10) BYU

11) Wisconsin

12) Miami

13) North Carolina

14) Michigan

15) Oregon

16) Kansas State

17) Penn State

18) Marshall

19) Indiana

20) USC

21) Coastal Carolina

22) Iowa State

23) SMU

24) Oklahoma

25) Army


