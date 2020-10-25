While the Nittany Lions happened to lose on a controversial two-point conversion, James Franklin and his team only have themselves to blame, turning the ball over thee times and committing 10 penalties in their first game of the season. They also had the lead late and simply had to take a knee at the three-yard line after a 10-yard rush by Devyn Ford. Instead, the Lions went up 28-20, and it all felt apart from there.

As expected, Penn State took a big drop in both polls Sunday, with the Nittany Lions dropping 10 spots in each to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP Top 25.

It won't get any easier now, with the Nittany Lions set to host consensus No. 3 Ohio State Saturday night. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. eastern time and will air on ABC. ESPN also announced Saturday night that College Gameday will be in State College.

As for the rest of the conference, Penn State is now also behind Wisconsin and Michigan. The Badgers now rank No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, while the Wolverines moved up to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.

Indiana also makes an appearance. The Nittany Lions are two spots ahead of the Hoosiers in the Coaches Poll, while the media has Indiana at No. 17, one spot ahead of Penn State.

Not much has changed at the top of both polls, with Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia all making up the top five.

You can read both polls below.



