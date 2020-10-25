Lions drop outside top 15 in both AP & Coaches Polls
As expected, Penn State took a big drop in both polls Sunday, with the Nittany Lions dropping 10 spots in each to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP Top 25.
While the Nittany Lions happened to lose on a controversial two-point conversion, James Franklin and his team only have themselves to blame, turning the ball over thee times and committing 10 penalties in their first game of the season. They also had the lead late and simply had to take a knee at the three-yard line after a 10-yard rush by Devyn Ford. Instead, the Lions went up 28-20, and it all felt apart from there.
It won't get any easier now, with the Nittany Lions set to host consensus No. 3 Ohio State Saturday night. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. eastern time and will air on ABC. ESPN also announced Saturday night that College Gameday will be in State College.
As for the rest of the conference, Penn State is now also behind Wisconsin and Michigan. The Badgers now rank No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, while the Wolverines moved up to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.
Indiana also makes an appearance. The Nittany Lions are two spots ahead of the Hoosiers in the Coaches Poll, while the media has Indiana at No. 17, one spot ahead of Penn State.
Not much has changed at the top of both polls, with Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia all making up the top five.
You can read both polls below.
AP Top 25
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Ohio State
4) Notre Dame
5) Georgia
6) Oklahoma State
7) Cincinnati
8) Texas A&M
9) Wisconsin
10) Florida
11) BYU
12) Miami
13) Michigan
14) Oregon
15) North Carolina
16) Kansas State
17) Indiana
18) Penn State
19) Marshall
20) Coastal Carolina
21) USC
22) SMU
23) Iowa State
24) Oklahoma
25) Boise State
Coaches Poll
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Ohio State
4) Notre Dame
5) Georgia
6) Oklahoma State
7) Cincinnati
8) Texas A&M
9) Florida
10) BYU
11) Wisconsin
12) Miami
13) North Carolina
14) Michigan
15) Oregon
16) Kansas State
17) Penn State
18) Marshall
19) Indiana
20) USC
21) Coastal Carolina
22) Iowa State
23) SMU
24) Oklahoma
25) Army
