The Nittany Lions rode that lead, and Reaves’ energy, to a 82-66 victory over the Utes to secure an NIT title.

Three missed Utah field goals later, Reaves found Shep Garner for the senior’s first points of the game. Soon after, Reaves converted 3-point play to give Penn State an 11-point third-quarter lead.

Reaves, more than anyone on Penn State’s roster, knows the value of energy and the momentum it creates.

Fresh off a steal and a bucket, Josh Reaves smacked the hardwood on the defensive end of the floor.

Stevens shines in efficient outburst

For the first time since an opening round rock fight against Temple, Penn State appeared to be in trouble in the first quarter.

Garner and Tony Carr didn’t score in the frame as Penn State opened 3-of-10 from the field, and Utah went out to a 6-point advantage thanks to a trio of 3-pointers from Sedrick Barefield, forcing a Pat Chambers timeout.

Lamar Stevens had Penn State’s answer.

The sophomore forward came into the game shooting under 30 percent from range, but drilled two shots from long range and added a 3-point play in the first quarter to ensure the Utes never extended their lead.

He added another triple in the second quarter gave the Nittany Lions a team-high 14 points going into the break on 5-of-7 shooting.

Stevens wasn’t done.

The sophomore used his strong showing from beyond the arc in the first half to open up his mid-range game in the second, finishing with 28 points to lead both teams.

Carr fuels complete effort

Carr has accomplished more in two years at Penn State than most have in four.

Thursday, Carr added an NIT title to that list. He nearly added a triple-double.

Carr more than made up for a less-than-efficient showing from the field, finishing with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Big Ten’s leading scorer, Carr saved his first double-digit assist performance of the season for the most important game.

The All-Big Ten selection seemed intent on setting up his teammates from the game’s onset, helping to fuel a 28-point night for Lamar Stevens and an 18-point showing for Reaves.

For a young group which has put its growth on center stage over the NIT’s five games, it was a fitting end.

Harrar dominates the glass

Utah isn’t a small team, boasting three players above 6-foot-10. Despite giving up some height on the roster sheet, John Harrar stood taller in the rebound column.

The freshman, who played only sparingly throughout the majority of the regular season, gobbled up a game-high 12 rebounds playing in pace of the injured Mike Watkins.

The rebound numbers were extraordinary, but Harrar provided another, more surprising boost, scoring Penn State’s first four points of the game.

Sharing time in the post with senior Julian Moore, Harrar finished with 7 points, a career-high.