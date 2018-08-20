For the second straight season, Penn State will begin its season inside the Associated Press Poll's top 10.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 10 in the first poll of the new season, down two spots from No. 8, where they finished a year ago. The coaches ranked the Nittany Lions at No. 9 when their poll was released in early August.

Penn State ranks third among Big Ten teams, coming in behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Wisconsin (No. 4).

Michigan State and Michigan each found themselves inside the top 15 as well.

The Big Ten's five teams inside the top 25 are tied with the SEC for the most among all other conferences.

All four of the ranked Big Ten teams are on Penn State's schedule this season, beginning with Ohio State on Sept. 29.